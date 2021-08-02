'Grey's Anatomy': Ellen Pompeo Reveals Early Kissing Scenes Were 'really Hard' On Husband

Grey's Anatomy star Ellen Pompeo recently confessed that a few of her initial on-screen kissing scenes with Derek Shepherd (Patrick Dempsey) were really tough on her husband. From its earliest days on ABC network, Ellen has essayed the role of Meredith Grey, who always had a love interest, including the secret fling she had with her boss which the fans were constantly shipping. On the latest episode of InStyle's Ladies First podcast with Laura Brown, the actor opened up how her 'poor' husband Chris Ivery had to deal with her on-screen chemistry with Patrick.

Grey's Anatomy, with its 18th season set to air in September, has taken the title of the longest-running primetime medical drama in TV history.

Grey's Anatomy star states husband 'was really a trooper'

Talking to Brown, the actor mentioned how Chris had no idea what he was getting into when they first met. "We met in 2002 ... It was about six months before I did the pilot to Grey's Anatomy. Poor guy, he had no idea what he was getting into,". She further added how Chris once furiously told her that "You actresses are nuts". "I remember in the beginning it was really hard for him," Pompeo continued. "He was like, 'Wha--? This is not what I signed up for. You're kissing a guy on... you go to work and like, make out with that... like, I like Patrick and everything, he's a good dude, but like, really? What? You actresses are nuts. Like I'm supposed to put up with this?".

Calling him a 'trooper' the actor added, "'And then there are all these guys hanging outside the house with cameras?'" she continued. "It was a lot for him at first. He was really a trooper, I have to say." This revelation came as the host asked Ellen who her favourite person is, to which she quickly said, Ivery.

Ellen on last season's filming experience

Responding to the last season's coma/dream sequences with McDreamy (Dempsey) and McSteamy (Eric Dane), Pompeo talked about the fun she had on sets along with the relationship she shared with her early costars. "I have the best relationship with pretty much all of the original cast. Not everybody, but I really stay in touch with a lot of them, and we just have the best time," she said. "I just love them. There's like a deep affection I have for that original cast because we went through something that only a few people can relate to.".

The actor, who also has asthma, spoke about the interesting doll kept as a precautionary measure meant to serve as a likeness of her character due to COVID-19. The actress said the experience of having the doll made was "claustrophobic," and "panic-inducing," noting she brought her daughter with her to stay calm.

