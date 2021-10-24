Last Updated:

‘Guardians Of The Galaxy’: Fans Go Gaga Over Will Poulter’s ‘glow-up Of The Century'

As the news of Will Poulter joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe made headlines, fans have been obsessing over his transformation.

Written By
Adelle Fernandes
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

Image: Twitter/@maredparry


The recent news of Will Poulter joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) as Adam Warlock in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 made headlines and fans have been eagerly waiting to see the actor on screen. Fans however have been obsessing over the actor's transformation and simply cannot get over it. A Twitter user called Poulter's transformation the 'glow up of the century'.

As Will Poulter gears up to join Marvel Cinematic Universe, fans cannot get over his transformation

Fans cannot believe Will Poulter's transformation and have taken to Twitter to post before and after pictures to express their surprise. A netizen tweeted telling fans that it was high time they started appreciating the actor. Another netizen wrote, "I think that we as a society should talk about how attractive Will Poulter is." Although fans are gaga over the actor's look, a netizen informed that this was not the final look in which he would appear in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 as he has not even hit the gym yet. They wrote, "A lot of people are shocked that #WillPoulter is actually hot. Just remember, he hasn't even hit the gym yet." A fan also mentioned they wished to have a glow up like Will Poulter.

A few fans also mentioned that the actor did not really have a glow-up, but was always attractive. They called him 'walking charisma' and wrote, "The audacity y'all have to say that Will Poulter wasn't attractive before now is offensive Mans a walking charisma and I'll defend him with my life." Another fan tweeted, "He’s always been attractive." A netizen also mentioned that their 'biggest flex' was loving the actor before he looked like this.

READ | Marvel Head Kevin Feige Says 'Eternals' Is A Homage To Late Creator Jack Kirby

More on Will Poulter joining Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

Director James Gunn took to social media a while ago to make the announcement. He introduced Poulter's Adam Warlock and welcomed him to the family as he wrote, "As you guys know I often strike down false rumours, so… um… Welcome to the Guardians family, Will Poulter. He’s an amazing actor and a wonderful guy. See you in a couple of weeks."

READ | X-Men's Simon Kinberg shares views on Marvel's Reboot: 'I'm excited to see what they do'

Image: Twitter/@maredparry

READ | Keanu Reeves offered big pay checks by Marvel and DC in their tug of war: Reports
READ | Will Poulter leaves Amazon Prime Video's Lord Of The Rings series; here why
READ | Will Poulter joins 'Guardians of the Galaxy: Vol 3'; Twitter joke if 'he's getting paid'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

Tags: Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3, Will Poulter, Adam Warlock
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com