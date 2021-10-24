‘Guardians Of The Galaxy’: Fans Go Gaga Over Will Poulter’s ‘glow-up Of The Century'

The recent news of Will Poulter joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) as Adam Warlock in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 made headlines and fans have been eagerly waiting to see the actor on screen. Fans however have been obsessing over the actor's transformation and simply cannot get over it. A Twitter user called Poulter's transformation the 'glow up of the century'.

Fans cannot believe Will Poulter's transformation and have taken to Twitter to post before and after pictures to express their surprise. A netizen tweeted telling fans that it was high time they started appreciating the actor. Another netizen wrote, "I think that we as a society should talk about how attractive Will Poulter is." Although fans are gaga over the actor's look, a netizen informed that this was not the final look in which he would appear in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 as he has not even hit the gym yet. They wrote, "A lot of people are shocked that #WillPoulter is actually hot. Just remember, he hasn't even hit the gym yet." A fan also mentioned they wished to have a glow up like Will Poulter.

it was about time that y’all started appreciating will poulter pic.twitter.com/h9F34WdyZg — jo (@ljoseghine) October 18, 2021

i think that we as a society should talk about how attractive will poulter is pic.twitter.com/W7OstikcfZ — rory 🐜 (@mafugetsu) October 19, 2021

Alot of people are shocked that #WillPoulter is actually hot. Just remember, he hasn't even hit the gym yet. #nothisfinalform #GuardiansOfTheGalaxyVol3 pic.twitter.com/s1aemH5Dfj — Ju Ju! (@Straw_Hat_Goofy) October 20, 2021

a glow up like Will Poulter please 🥺👉👈 pic.twitter.com/PFwtYGabz7 — Ethan Winters (@arieshunter12) October 18, 2021

A few fans also mentioned that the actor did not really have a glow-up, but was always attractive. They called him 'walking charisma' and wrote, "The audacity y'all have to say that Will Poulter wasn't attractive before now is offensive Mans a walking charisma and I'll defend him with my life." Another fan tweeted, "He’s always been attractive." A netizen also mentioned that their 'biggest flex' was loving the actor before he looked like this.

The audacity y'all have to say that Will Poulter wasn't attractive before now is offensive

Mans a walking charisma and I'll defend him with my life pic.twitter.com/ZDy8dvIUyn — ALEN SERESS (@AlenSeress) October 20, 2021

Why did everyone just discover that Will Poulter is attractive? He’s always been attractive…… pic.twitter.com/NekfFPVtPp — Marissa 🎃 (she/her) (@rumourzfrominez) October 23, 2021

my biggest flex is loving will poulter before he looked like this pic.twitter.com/hU7P7NYzwF — andi loves leigh + miguel (@GL0RYD4YZ) October 20, 2021

More on Will Poulter joining Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

Director James Gunn took to social media a while ago to make the announcement. He introduced Poulter's Adam Warlock and welcomed him to the family as he wrote, "As you guys know I often strike down false rumours, so… um… Welcome to the Guardians family, Will Poulter. He’s an amazing actor and a wonderful guy. See you in a couple of weeks."

As you guys know I often strike down false rumors, so… um…



Welcome to the Guardians family, Will Poulter. He’s an amazing actor and wonderful guy. See you in a couple weeks. #AdamWarlock #GotGVol3 https://t.co/RaNeGDIC0E — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) October 11, 2021

Image: Twitter/@maredparry