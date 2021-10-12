Actor Will Poulter Joins Cast Of MCU's 'Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3'

Actor Will Poulter is joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) as Adam Warlock in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. Director James Gunn took to social media to make the announcement and called Poulter an "amazing actor and a wonderful guy". According to The Hollywood Reporter, Poulter's inclusion in MCU was teased in the post-credits scene in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2.

Apart from Poulter, the franchise regulars like Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana, Dave Bautista, Karen Gillan and Pom Klementieff will also be reprising their roles. Apart from directing, James is also writing the project, which is currently in the production stage. It is targeting a 3 May, 2023 release.

Taking to his Twitter handle on 12 October, Tuesday, James Gunn introduced Poulter's Adam Warlock and wrote, "As you guys know I often strike down false rumors, so… um… Welcome to the Guardians family, Will Poulter. He’s an amazing actor and wonderful guy. See you in a couple weeks." Warlock's character has been curated by Jack Kirby and Stan Lee and dates back to 1967’s Fantastic Four number 66 and 67. The storyline centred on genetic modification and cloning used by scientists to create the perfect human being.

Welcome to the Guardians family, Will Poulter. He’s an amazing actor and wonderful guy. See you in a couple weeks. #AdamWarlock #GotGVol3 https://t.co/RaNeGDIC0E — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) October 11, 2021

Appearing in the franchise's second instalment teaser in 2017, he was created by the leader of the Sovereign people, Ayesha, with the motive of destroying the Guardians of the Galaxy. A number of actors, including Bridgerton star Rege-Jean Page as well as George MacKay of 1917 fame were in contention for the role since late August.

The British-born Poulter is famous for his roles in 2007’s Son of Rambow and 2010s The Chronicles of Narnia: The Voyage of the Dawn Treader. He also appeared as an awkward teenage kid in 2013's We’re the Millers. Over the years, he has played pertinent parts in The Maze Runner franchise, the period epic film The Revenant and is currently seen in Hulu's limited series titled Dopesick. His other works include the crime drama film Detroit, Black Mirror: Bandersnatch, and the folk horror film Midsommar. He has also won the BAFTA Rising Star Award for his role in We're the Millers.

