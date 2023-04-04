Gum Chewed By Robert Downey Jr On Sale, Bid Starts At 3 Million

Robert Downey Jr.’s chewing gum, which he was famously seen chewing during his Hollywood Walk of Fame appearance last month, is currently going on a high-profile auction. An eBay user claimed on the platform that he possesses the very same chewing gum that the Iron Man actor chewed at the event. As per the eBay listing, Robert Downey Jr.’s chewing is currently up for a starting bid of $40,147.47, or approximately Rs. 32 lakhs.

Furthermore, the listing adds that chewing gum can be verified via a DNA test. The highest bidder, as usual, will get to claim the infamous white chewing, which famously impressed upon the Gold star at Jon Favreau’s honouring. The eBay user explained that he was in the area when the Due Date star was in attendance at the Hollywood Walk of Fame and was able to take it. He adds that the chewing gum still retains the same condition it had when he received it.

“During the event, Robert Downey Jr himself put his gum on the Star and presumably left it there, which I was able to snag,” said the eBay user in the listing. He added, “I’m selling it in the same condition I got it in and it can be tested for his DNA. Will be shipped with tracked shipping and contained in a plastic container.” The listing reportedly ended on April 1.

Robert Downey Jr. MCU career

Robert Downey Jr. became a front-runner in the Marvel Cinematic Universe with his appearance in 2008’s Iron Man. The film featured him as the billionaire playboy Tony Stark, who develops his Iron Man suit after being captured by militants from the Ten Rings. The film was a massive success in both critical and commercial aspects.

Subsequently, Robert Downey Jr. returned for the role in Iron Man 2, The Avengers, Iron Man 3, Avengers: Age of Ultron, Captain America: Civil War, and Avengers: Infinity War. His trajectory in the MCU ended with 2019’s Avengers: Endgame, which featured the superhero using all his might to bring back everyone who had been snapped away by Thanos. After his heroic sacrifice at the end of the film, there is speculation that the star might return for the 2026 film Avengers: Secret Wars. Unfortunately, no official announcement has yet been made.