Robert Downey Jr, Josh Brolin, Gwyneth Paltrow: Superhero Actors’ Brush With The Law

Actors such as Robert Downey Jr and Josh Brolin have been part of several superhero blockbusters. However, they’re also known for their run-ins with the law. With the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Gwyneth Paltrow being in the spotlight for her ongoing trial, here are several superhero actors who have had their brushes with the law.

Robert Downey Jr

Before his eventual recovery, the Iron Man actor was first arrested in 1996 after the cops had to pull him over for speeding. Upon investigation, the cops found a .357 calibre Magnum revolver, cocaine and heroin. He received a sentence of undergoing probation with 100 hours of community service to his name. The Hollywood actor also had to pay bail of $10,000 to find release.

Just two weeks later, The Avengers actor was arrested after breaking into a neighbour’s house while under the influence and passing out into one of the bedrooms. After being sentenced to three years of probation and rehabilitation, the Avengers: Endgame actor was reluctant to follow through. After he failed to show up for a court-mandated drug test, the actor had to spend 113 days in prison. Moreover, his failure to meet his probation conditions landed him in prison for three years. He was released in 2000, though even got arrested in 2001. Finally, the star was ready to be sober in 2003 and eventually found stardom again as one of the most popular superhero actors.

Wesley Snipes

Snipes was one of the biggest Marvel actors before the MCU. The Blade trilogy star landed in legal trouble after it was discovered that he hadn’t paid any taxes from 1999 to 2001. Wesley Snipes’ debt had surmounted to $2.7 million. He served a prison sentence from 2010 to 2013. Later, it was discovered by the IRS that he owed an outstanding $23.5 million as he failed to file his taxes from 2001 to 2006. While he was offered a settlement of $9.5 million, he contested it, and later the case went in favour of the IRS receiving their dues in full.

Josh Brolin

Josh Brolin played the supervillain Thanos in the MCU, and now returns once again as Cable in Deadpool 3. However, Brolin had to see the inside of a jail cell after his altercation with then-wife Diane Lane. After getting into a fight, Lane called the police and Brolin was arrested. While he paid a bail of $20,000, he was later arrested in 2010 again for public intoxication. Brolin was released with a mere $334 bond, but saw an arrest again in 2013 for public intoxication during the New Year celebrations. Being one of the biggest Marvel actors, he left a huge mark on the MCU as Thanos.

Woody Harrelson

Hollywood actor Woody Harrelson, who played the role of Carnage in Venom: Let There Be Carnage, has had many troubles with authority. At the age of 21, the actor resisted arrest after being found dancing in the middle of a street by law enforcement. Upon being arrested, he was charged with disturbing the peace.

Woody Harrelson got away with paying a fine, he was later arrested in 2002 after breaking out from a running cab and getting into another one. He was fined $300 for the damages. Later on, the actor even made the controversial night into a movie.

Ezra Miller

The Flash star has been in the limelight for several controversial reasons. The actor has faced a slew of charges for felony, assault and burglary among others. After their most recent controversy, the actor released a statement via their media agency citing that their mental health issues have gotten the better of them. Over the latest burglary charges, The Perks of Being a Wallflower actor pled guilty to trespassing and received a year’s worth of probation and a $500 fine.