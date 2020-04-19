Gurinder Chadha's Aunt Dies Due To COVID-19 Complications, Filmmaker Pens Heartfelt Note

Indian-origin British filmmaker Gurinder Chadha took to her Instagram handle on Sunday to reveal that her Bua (Aunt) died due to Coronavirus complications. In a heartfelt post with throwback family pictures, Chadha said that no one from the family could be there with her during her final moments.

Thanking the healthcare staff at the Surrey Hospital in UK, Chadha wrote that two nurses held her hand and helped her see her children through FaceTime. "God bless the #nhsheroes who made my dear aunts passing humane," she wrote.

Chadha's films include "Bhaji on the Beach", "Bend It Like Beckham", "Bride and Prejudice" and more.

The UK extends lockdown

The coronavirus infection which originated in the Chinese city of Wuhan has now spiralled up to infect 114,217 and 15,464 fatalities. Amid increasing coronavirus cases, a senior minister reportedly said that officials are not considering lifting the lockdown, which was enacted almost four weeks ago. While speaking to an international media outlet, Cabinet Office minister, Michael Gove, said that the outbreak is ‘deeply worrying’ as the death toll has now surpassed 15,000. Gove reportedly said that facts and advice are clear at the moment that the country ‘should not be thinking’ of the lifting of the restrictions yet.

