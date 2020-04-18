Anti-Brexit Group Projects Plea Of NHS Workers On To Walls Of UK Parliament

In a humiliating incident for the government of the United Kingdom, a group known as 'Led By Donkeys' on April 17 projected a desperate message by NHS staff on the walls of the Houses of Parliament. The group, which had previously taken on the Conservatives with its anti-Brexit campaigns has now turned its attention to the government's response to coronavirus. The group projected footage of NHS workers pleading Prime Minister Boris Johnson to save their lives by providing more PPE kits.

Read: COVID-19: WHO Warns There Is No Evidence That Antibody Tests Can Show Immunity

The video of the incident was shared by the group from its Twitter handle where one can see footage being projected on the walls of the Houses of Parliament. The projected video featured doctors and nurses from across the country calling on the government to do more for the frontline staff. The video starts with one of the workers pleading with Boris Johnson, saying, "The NHS saved your life, now we need you to save ours." While another worker says, "This week we've seen health care assistants, nurses and doctors in the NHS losing their lives to this deadly disease. We need personal protective equipment now."

A message to the government.

Houses of Parliament - SOUND ON. pic.twitter.com/LnXRFQ49ud — Led By Donkeys (@ByDonkeys) April 17, 2020

Read: Coronavirus: Switzerland's Matterhorn Mountain Lights Up To Send Message Of Hope

According to reports, 52 medical staff members that include both doctors and nurses have lost their lives in the United Kingdom due to COVID-19 so far. Health experts say the deaths could have been avoided by providing proper PPE kits to carers. According to data by worldometer, the United Kingdom has recorded more than 1,08,600 cases of coronavirus, of which over 14,500 people have lost their lives. There are currently 93,772 active cases while 1,559 remain under critical condition.

Read: COVID-19: UK Doctors Advised To Wear Aprons Amid Shortage Of Protective Gowns

Coronavirus outbreak

The coronavirus pandemic has infected over 2.25 million people globally and has killed nearly 1,54,000 patients since it first broke out in December 2019. The virus is believed to have originated from a seafood market in the Chinese city of Wuhan, the initial epicentre of the disease, where animals were reportedly being traded illegally. Currently, the United States, Italy, Spain, France and the United Kingdom are the most affected countries in the world with a recorded death toll of 14,000 and above.

Read: European Countries See About 50% Drop In Pollution Amid COVID-19 Lockdown

