Guru Randhawa: Lesser-known Facts About The 'Suit Suit' Singer

The Punjabi music sensation, Guru Randhawa, is well-known for his hit songs in Bollywood as well as the Punjabi film industry. His famous hits like Lahore, High Rated Gabru, Suit Suit, and Ban Ja Rani, are among some of the popular songs amongst youngsters. Below listed are a few lesser-known facts about the singer that fans might be unaware of-

Lesser-known facts about the popular Punjabi singer Guru Randhawa-

Guru Randhawa's original name is Gurusharanjot Randhawa.

As per reports, Guru Randhawa started singing at the age of 7. As per reports, he used to sing at small shows in Gurdaspur and then began to perform at parties in Delhi. When he stayed in Delhi, he completed his MBA from the Indian Institute of Planning and Management along with focusing on his dream of singing.

Guru Randhawa’s first song which he released on YouTube was named as “Same Girl”. He sang the song along with Arjun, who was the first person to feature with Randhawa in his music video.

Reportedly, Guru Randhawa also sang at the Indian Premier League 2017’s opening ceremony.

Guru Randhawa’s personal favourite singer is a very off-beat singer named Babbu Maan.

One of the super hit songs, 'Suit Suit’ was Guru’s Bollywood debut. In the film Hindi Medium in 2017, Guru Randhawa recreated this Punjabi song to cater to a wider, non-Punjabi audience. After ‘Suit Suit’, Guru sang many peppy Punjabi-Hindi songs in Bollywood movies. These songs include Ban Ja Tu Meri Rani for film Tumhari Sulu, Patola for the film Blackmail, and High Rated Gabru for Nawabzaade. And in 2018, Randhawa became a part of Salman Khan’s 'Dabangg Reloaded' tour.

He was named as "Guru" by the rapper Bohemia who would shorten his full name while on stage.

Guru Randhawa’s first international song named, “Slowly Slowly” featured Pitbull, which was released on 19 April 2019. The song’s music video received 38 million views on YouTube within 24 hours. And after the release of that song, his music video became one of the world’s all-time most-viewed music video in 24 hours.

Guru Randhawa is a big fan of automobiles and owns a super ravishing Lamborghini and a Harley.

