Singer Guru Randhawa Says, 'Thank God I'm Not Getting Married Anytime Soon'; Here's Why

Designer Sabyasachi said that they don't see themselves designing masks as the idea itself is 'obnoxious and offensive'. Manish Malhotra, Ritu Kumar, Rohit Bal, said that 'masks amid a health crisis/pandemic wasn't a fashion statement'.

But looks like in the era of COVID-19, Indian weddings have a new essential — matching face masks. Sharing the picture of a mannequin dressed in a groom's outfit with a matching face mask, singer Guru Randhawa said he is thankful that he is not tying the knot anytime soon.

Thanks God I’m not getting married anytime soon 😂😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/VxRI8bx3Mi — Guru Randhawa (@GuruOfficial) June 11, 2020

Randhawa's fans though caught on the 'getting married' part and were curious to know who the bride is.

India surplus in face mask production, allow exports to clear inventory: Industry

With India's surplus face mask capacity choking production lines, the medical device industry has asked the government to lift the ban on the export of non-N95 masks to help manufacturers clear unsold inventories and resume production at full capacity. The government had in March banned the export of all kinds of masks to avoid any shortage in the country at a time when the COVID-19 outbreak had started gaining momentum. Last month, it allowed export of non-medical and non-surgical masks made of cotton, silk, wool, and knitted materials but the export of all medical and surgical masks remained prohibited.

With manufacturers ramping up production of face masks since the outbreak of COVID-19, India has turned into a surplus nation choking production lines. "We request you to kindly intervene for opening up exports of surgical three-layer masks other than N95/N95 respirator masks as currently we have surplus capacity lying with manufacturers," the Association of Indian Medical Device Industry wrote to the government.

(with PTI inputs)

