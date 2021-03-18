Gwen Stefani Offers Ellen DeGeneres The Privilege Of Being Her Maid Of Honour

American singer Gwen Stefani had a very important question to ask Ellen DeGeneres when she made an appearance as a guest at the latter's talk show to talk about her latest studio album Happy. Gwen invited Ellen DeGeneres to become her maid of honour whenever she will marry her fiance of five months Blake Shelton.

Gwen Stefani asks Ellen DeGeneres to be her maid of honour

The 51-year-old singer appeared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show's Wednesday episode when the topic about Gwen Stefani's wedding surfaced. Ellen stated that this is the first time Gwen has made an appearance in her show after being engaged. Further pointing out about Miley Cyrus saying that she will sing at Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani's wedding, Ellen asked, "Is there anything I can do?"

Gwen jokingly responded, "I was thinking about that a lot and... I was picturing a mauve, bridesmaid. Maybe maid of honour, you know?" She went on to explain the look by saying that they can add extensions to Ellens's hair and make a full flower arrangement on her head. Ellen quickly replied to this by saying that the singer should let her know about the time and place and she will be there. Ellen also added that she is her friend hence she wouldn't mind adding extensions to her hair if that's what Gwen wants.

The pop star also talked about ranch life in Oklahoma during quarantine, writing new songs over Zoom for her solo album, and reflected on the 25th anniversary of her iconic album, Tragic Kingdom.

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton's Relationship

Blake and Gwen have been dating since 2015 after appearing as coaches together in The Voice in 2014. The couple announced their engagement to the public in October 2020 and are hoping to tie the knot sometime later this year. Other than planning to get hitched, Gwen and Blake also worked together for their third duet Nobody But You which came out a year ago. Their duet has been nominated for the 56th Academy of Country Music Awards which is scheduled to happen on April 18, 2021, on the CBS channel.