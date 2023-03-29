Gwyneth Paltrow Admits Getting Rectal Ozone Therapy; Everything About It

Gwyneth Paltrow, who is currently busy with the Utah 2016 Ski trial, recently talked about getting rectal ozone therapy. In a conversation with Will Cole on his podcast The Art Of Being Well, the actress opened up about the "weird wellness thing" she has done. The Iron Man actor also said that the therapy has been very helpful.

She said, "I have used ozone therapy, rectally. It's pretty weird. But it has been very helpful." Her response started doing the rounds on social media and received skeptical responses. While a Twitter user called the therapy a "reverse fart", Clement Lee, a pediatric hospitalist at Boston Children's Hospital tweeted, "My weekly reminder to you to stop putting weird things in your butt, including oxidising atmospheric gases."

My weekly reminder to you to stop putting weird things in your butt, including oxidizing atmospheric gaseshttps://t.co/S5N8Oi3eD6 — Clement Lee, MD, MSc (@ClementLeeMD) March 14, 2023

Eric Burnett, a hospitalist at Columbia University Irving Medical Centre took to Twitter and wrote, "Thought this went without saying but: Friendly reminder to NOT put ozone up your rectum."

Thought this went without saying but: Friendly reminder to NOT put ozone up your rectum. https://t.co/Wzrf72AwFi — Eric Burnett, MD (@Doctor_Eric_B) March 14, 2023

What is Rectal Ozone Therapy?

As per the health publications, Medical News Today and Cleveland Clinic, Rectal Ozone Therapy uses medical-grade Ozone gas regulated through an ozone-generated device. The device can be inserted into the body. This therapy can help in healing wounds, treating diseases, improving blood circulation, reducing oxidative stress and boosting the immune system. It also helps in protecting the body from bacteria, viruses, and fungi. Moreover, the therapy also has a set of side effects including air embolism, discomfort, frequent cramps, and Herxheimer reaction.

Meanwhile, Gwyneth Paltrow has been sued by Terry Sanderson for $300,000 in damages after the latter accused the actress of colliding with him while skiing down a beginner-level slope. He claimed that he had sustained lasting injuries after the accident that impacted his quality of life. However, the actress has denied all his claims and said that he crashed into her. She is countersuing for $1 and legal fees.