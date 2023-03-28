Gwyneth Paltrow Ski Trial Case: Terry Sanderson Grilled Over ‘I’m Famous’ Email

Gwyneth Paltrow has been undergoing trial for allegedly colliding with a man while skiing in 2016. The man who sued the Iron Man actor, namely Terry Sanderson, was recently confronted at the trial. Sanderson had made a comment saying, “I’m famous” after suffering the ski crash.

Terry Sanderson marked his presence in the courtroom in Park City, Utah on Monday. Sanderson is seeking $300,000 from Paltrow over the ski collision. The collision took place at the Deer Valley resort in Park City, Utah in February 2016. A few hours after suffering the alleged collision, Sanderson sent an email directed to his daughters. He gave the subject line to the email: “I’m famous”.

Upon being grilled, the former optometrist said that he was attempting to “add some levity to a serious situation.” Sanderson added that he just wanted his daughters to remain informed about his condition. Sanderson added that his head was “scrambled,” and that he wanted to let his daughters know about his accident before they got to know it from anywhere else.

Sanderson later clarified by saying that he didn’t choose his words correctly, and his attempt at humour did not indicate how he felt. He added that he didn’t expect to be inquired about it on trial. Sanderson later said that at the time, he did not think “it was cool.”

Gwyneth Paltrow’s attorney reveals Sanderson’s deposition

During the trial, Sanderson had said that he is not into celebrity worship and that he did not care about it up until that point. However, in his deposition, revealed Paltrow’s attorney, Sanderson had said, “Yes, I guess,” when he was asked whether it was “cool” to have suffered a crash from a celebrity. Furthermore, he blamed the “other personality inhabiting my body right now.”