Gwyneth Paltrow Recalls Her Relationship With Brad Pitt, Says 'We Were A Very 90s Couple'

Actor Gwyneth Paltrow in a recent interview decoded her iconic looks from the past. In the interview, she also spoke candidly about her ex-fiance Brad Pitt while discussing her 1996 look which featured Brad by her side. Brad Pitt and Gwyenth Paltrow dated each other from 1994 to 1997.

In an interview with Vogue, Gwyneth Paltrow decoded her looks from the past. Gwyneth, after seeing the photo captured by the paparazzi in New York, said, “This, I believe I was on set with Brad Pitt. He was making a movie called... I don't remember. He was making a movie and I'm sure it was great. He was so nice and we were a very 90s couple”. The movie that Brad was shooting at that time was A Devil’s Own in which Brad played the role of an IRA terrorist. Take a look at the video below.

Gwyneth Paltrow further talked about her look and said that the Calvin Klein leather jacket was one of her favourite pieces. She said, “ I've always been a very intuitive dresser. I've always dressed like this with jeans and a white t-shirt basically. And so, obviously, the shapes of those jeans and t-shirts have changed over time but I never gave a lot of thought to my outfits”. Later on, Gwyneth Paltrow mentioned Brad Pitt again while discussing her first-ever Vogue cover in 1996.

Furthermore, Gwyneth also discussed her dress which she wore in 1999 at the 71st Academy Awards ceremony. Gwyneth was nominated for her role in Shakespeare in Love for the Best Actor (Female) Award. During the event, she wore the popular custom-made Ralph Lauren pink taffeta dress. She also shared a fun fact, one that actually made her emotional. She said that she borrowed the Harry Winston earrings and necklace only for the event and later on her dad presented those same earrings as a gift after she won the award. Gwyneth Paltrow’s father Bruce Paltrow passed away in October 2002 after a battle with oral cancer. In a special moment, the actress also revealed she wore that same beloved jewellery to her 2018 wedding to producer Brad Falchuk "as a way of keeping him there with us".

