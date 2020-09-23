Gwyneth Paltrow On Co-parenting With Chris Martin: 'Some Days Are Good, Some Are Bad'

In the recent episode of The Drew Barrymore Show, Hollywood actor Gwyneth Paltrow spoke about co-parenting with the Coldplay frontier Chris Martin and admitted that sometimes parenting with the singer is ‘not as good as it looks’. Gwyneth Paltrow added that even though the couple called it quits in 2016, they still are a family. Adding to the same, Gwyneth Paltrow admitted they have their good days and bad days, however, she opined that co-parenting with Chris serves the purpose of unity and love, which is best for their kids.

'Some days are good, some are bad': Paltrow

Furthermore, Gwyneth Paltrow mentioned that some people opine that just because they are divorced, they cannot love the things about the other person anymore, which is not true. Adding to the same, Gwyneth Paltrow said that her relationship with Chris is even better now than what they had, during the tenure of their marriage. Gwyneth Paltrow and Chris Martin co-parent their children, Moses and Apple together.

The couple filed for divorce in the year 2016 and ended their marriage of 12 years. Post her divorce, Gwyneth married Brad Falchuk, while Chris is reportedly single. Chris is a songwriter, multi-instrumentalist and a record producer.

The Drew Barrymore Show

Hollywood actor Drew Barrymore premiered a syndicated daytime talk show, The Drew Barrymore Show on September 14, 2020. Since its inception, many stars like Reese Witherspoon, Jane Fonda, Billy Porter and Stephen Colbert have graced the show. Gwyneth Paltrow was seen in the 7th episode of the show.

Gwyneth on the professional front

Meanwhile, Gwyneth made her professional stage debut at the Williamstown Theatre Festival in Massachusetts. Later, she made her Hollywood debut with the 1991 musical movie, Shout, which also features actor John Travolta. Later in her career, she went on to deliver hit films like Seven, Emma, Sliding Doors, The Talented Mr Ripley, The Royal Tenenbaums, Shallow Hal, Sky Captain, The World of Tomorrow and A Perfect Murder.

Throughout her career, Gwyneth has been a recipient of several awards like an Academy Award, a Golden Globe Award, and a Primetime Emmy Award. Besides acting, Paltrow is also the owner of a lifestyle company called Goop and has authored several successful cookbooks. She was last seen in The Politician.

