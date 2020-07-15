Chris Martin 'cannot Stand' Coldplay Songs After He Is Done Recording

Coldplay is one of the leading rock bands from Britain. Its frontman Chris Martin has gone on to become one of the most iconic singers in the world and has amassed a huge fan following all over the world. Recently, it was revealed that The Scientist singer does not go back to a song after he is done making it. Read on to know more details:

ALSO READ |Govinda's Quiz: If You're A 90s Kid You Will Ace This Quiz



Chris Martin does not listen to Coldplay songs

Recently, a member of Pussycat Dolls, Ashley Roberts talked to Heart Radio’s Amanda Holden and Jamie Theakston, and revealed this piece of information about the Yellow singer, leaving the two presenters baffled. She said that once Martin is done making a song, he hardly ever goes back to it. If a Coldplay song plays on the radio, he will turn it off, said the Clockwork singer.

It is being said that the artist cannot 'stand his own voice' after months of effort that he puts into his music. Roberts explained this, saying that it is 'similar to when people send voice notes on WhatsApp'. She added that it is “kind of cringe” to hear yourself talk, and mentioned that maybe this is what Martin must feel, because apparently “he cannot stand it”.

ALSO READ | Neha Kakkar Comes Back On Social Media After A Short Hiatus With A New Post



The singer has two children, Apple and Moses, from his ex-wife and actor Gwyneth Paltrow, who is known for her character Pepper Pots in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The two celebrities tied the knots back in the year 2003 and were happily married for over 12 years. They mutually agreed to part ways in the year 2016. Currently, Martin is dating Dakota Johnson, who is known for Fifty Shades of Grey, Need for Speed, The Social Network, and others.

Chris Martin released his eighth studio album titled Everyday Life back in November 2019. It featured 12 songs. The album is dived into two parts, the first being Sunrise, and the second part is called Sunset. Martin is known for songs like Cry Cry Cry, Orphans, Yellow, Fix You, Magic, Hymn for the Weekend, Lovers in Japan and others.

ALSO READ | Urvashi Rautela's First International Film, 'Aislados' Is Out Now; Read Details

ALSO READ | Salman Khan With Madhuri Dixit Or Kajol; Whose On-screen Chemistry Is Better?



Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.