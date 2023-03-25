Gwyneth Paltrow Testifies In Utah Ski Collision Case; Says She Felt ‘Violated’

Hollywood actress Gwyneth Paltrow goes into the trial for the 2016 Utah ski crash case. The Avengers actress is being sued by retired optometrist Terry Sanderson for $300,000 dollars. Terry alleged that while on a ski trip at the Deer Valley Resort, Gwyneth came crashing into him from behind which caused him a brain injury and other serious conditions. Gwyneth has refused to take any blame for all of Terry's claims.

Gwyneth Paltrow’s testimony

On Friday, March 24 Gwyneth Paltrow testified in court. As per Associated Press, Paltrow claims that she felt "violated", after denying any allegations of crashing into Terry Sanderson. The actress said, "There was a body pressing against me and a very strange grunting noise" she also added, "My brain was trying to make sense of what was happening". However, she immediately clarified that the sudden collision wasn’t sexual in nature.

Case of the missing GoPro

On Thursday, March 23, in another development on the trial, Associated Press reported that Paltrow’s attorneys have asked the daughter of Terry about the missing GoPro camera footage. The attorneys called it “the most important piece of evidence”. The said camera has not been submitted as evidence in the court yet. The mention of the camera came from an email, Terry sent his family.

As per reports, the subject of the email read “I’m famous ... At what cost”. To this mail, his oldest daughter replied stating “I also can’t believe this is all on GoPro”. However, when questioned about this, the daughter clarified that her family believed that one of the bystanders must have recorded the collision on a camera. She added that she does not know if the footage exists or not and that they assumed that one of the cameras must have recorded the incident. For the unversed, GoPro cameras have been used as accessories to record live-action sports events like skiing.

Court to resume on Monday

As per reports, Terry Sanderson is expected to take the first stand in court on Monday, March 25. While Sanderson has asked for a $300,000 dollar compensation on the matter, Gwyneth Paltrow has only asked for reimbursement of her lawyer’s fees and a symbolic $1 for damages.