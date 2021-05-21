'Hacks' Cast: Check Out The Details About The Actors Of This Comedy-drama Show

Hacks is a recently released dark-comedy drama show that explores the dark mentorship between a comedian and an entitled outcast. Actors like Jean Smart and Rose Abdoo are a part of the cast of this show. Read on to find out more about the Hacks cast and their past works.

Hacks cast

Jean Smart as Deborah Vance

Jean Smart plays the role of the protagonist in the show Hacks. Jean is known for playing roles in projects like 24, Garden State, and The Accountant. Jean has won 3 Emmys and most recently for her role in the show Watchmen.

Hannah Einbinder as Ava

Hannah Einbinder plays the role of Ava in the show. Hannah has featured in projects like Skateboard Dingaling, How to Be Broke, and I Might Be Famous. Hannah’s role in the show could be the first major breakthrough for her.

Carl Clemons-Hopkins as Marcus

Carl Clemons is an actor as well as a producer. He is known for playing roles in movies like La Meduse Rogue, Canal Street, and Next. He produced shows like The Mix and Serve and several other short films.

Rose Abdoo as Josefina

Rose Abdoo is known for playing roles in projects like Good Night and Good Luck, Bad Teacher, and My Best Friend’s Wedding. She is popular for playing the role of Gypsy in Gilmore Girls. She even played a crucial role in FX’s Better Things.

Christopher McDonald as Marty

Christopher McDonald is known for playing roles in projects like Thelma & Louise, Quiz Show, and Happy Gilmore. He even played pivotal roles in movies like Walking with Herb, Search Party and We Can Be Heroes. He even played an important role in Dwayne Johnson’s show Ballers.

Paul W. Downs as Jimmy

Paul W. Downs is known for playing roles in movies like Rough Night, Time Travelling Bong, and Little America. He even worked in shows like Broad City, At Home with Amy Sedaris, and Awokened. He was even nominated for his performance in Broad City.

Kara Luiz as Katie

Kara Luiz is known for playing her role in The Big Bang Theory. She even played a pivotal role in The Night Watchmen and Love Is War. She even played a major role in Criminal Minds.

