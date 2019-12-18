Hailee Steinfeld Pairs A Sheer Corset With Velvet Pants For A Splendid Night Out In NYC

Hailee Steinfeld is an American singer, actor and songwriter. She made her debut playing the role of Mattie Ross in the movie True Grit for which she got critically acclaimed. Hailee Steinfeld further rose to fame with her performances in the movies like Romeo & Juliet, Ender’s Game, 3 Days to Kill, Begin Again. Apart from acting, she has also given few hit music singles like Starving, Flashlight, Let Me Go and more.

Hailee Steinfeld recently turned 23 last week. However, it appears that she continued to celebrate her birthday and headed out for a fashionable night out in the New York City on Saturday i.e. on December 15, 2019. Despite the chilly weather, the actor-singer endured the cold temperature and exposed her arms in a satin corset in the name of fashion.

Hailee Steinfeld tucked her corset into a set of wide-legged velvet trousers. Hailee Steinfeld accessorised her black outfit with a statement gold chain, delicate rings and a statement handbag. She left her long curly hair open. Hailee Steinfeld played up her eyes with smoky eye makeup and gave a soft pink shade to her lips. Keeping her makeup simple, the Oscar-nominated completed one of her birthday's looks.

