Rihanna Glows In Golden During Promotions Of Her Cosmetic Brand Fenty

Rihanna is a popular Barbadian Singer, fashion designer, songwriter, businesswoman, and actor. She is recognised for embracing different music styles and has reinvented her image throughout her career. Her hit numbers include Umbrella, Work, Diamonds, Stay, Wild thoughts, Only Girl, We Found Love, and many more. Rihanna has been honoured with many awards throughout her career. Her accolades include 13 American Music Awards, 9 Grammy Awards, 12 Billboard Music Awards and 6 Guinness World Records.

Apart from singing, Rihanna also has a cosmetic brand called Fenty beauty, and fashion house Fenty under LVMH. Rihanna is popular among her fans and followers for her fashion statement. She never fails to draw attention to her gorgeous physique in eye-catching ensembles. Recently, taking to Instagram, she posted a video promoting a new body shimmer and lip gloss as a part of Fenty beauty makeup.

Rihanna chose a golden skimpy bikini for promoting her brand. The video sees her walking in slow motion while applying lip gloss in a seductive way. Rihanna accessorised her sensual look with a pair of dramatic golden earrings and black shades. Maintaining the golden theme, she also donned golden bangles on her wrists and even painted her nails gold. Rihanna left her cascading voluminous curls open, and it completed the golden look of the singer.

