Hailey Bieber And Justin Bieber: 5 Loved-up Photos Of The Young Couples

The American model and television personality Hailey Bieber is celebrating her 23rd birthday today. The two got married in the month of May 2018 and before getting married, the two were reportedly dating from December 2015 to January 2016. The model has taken her husband's surname, Bieber. Read more to know about their special bond and pictures on social media.

Also Read | Justin Bieber's Post Of A Whale Shark About To Swallow Boat- Explained

Matching in #MYCALVINS = Relationship goals ✔ @justinbieber and @haileybieber are rocking the new all-over print featuring our limited edition #CK50 logo treatment. pic.twitter.com/1OjBR6qW41 — CALVIN KLEIN (@CalvinKlein) October 4, 2019

Justin and Hailey

The two stars had first met each other on a New Year's Eve party in the year 2009 and Justin had also shared a picture that featured him kissing Baldwin. Since then, the two have had brief but romantic flings over the years but their off-and-on relationship has grabbed a lot of attention. After Justin ended his relationship with Selena Gomez, he was seen around with Hailey and since then, the two have been extremely happy which led to the Canadian singer asking her the big question.

Also Read | Justin Bieber Shares New Photo Of Wife Hailey Baldwin On Instagram

For the October issue of #BritishVogue, model @haileybieber returned to the mountains near her childhood home to capture autumn's bohemian spirit in prairie dresses, sturdy boots, and homespun knits. Watch the full film here: https://t.co/ygtlUc1ayG pic.twitter.com/8WkW4jK7Od — British Vogue (@BritishVogue) September 12, 2019

Also Read | Justin Bieber Gives Thumbs-up To Kylie Cosmetics, Shares Instagram Story

Justin and Hailey Photos:

Also Read | Justin Bieber's Instagram Feed Full Of Pictures Of His "Kitties"

Also Read | Justin Bieber Will Now Be The Voice Of Cupid As He Makes His Animated Movie Debut

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.