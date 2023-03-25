Hailey Bieber Pens Heart Felt Note After Selena Gomez Comes Out In Support

Supermodel Hailey Bieber has opened up for the very first time on her alleged fued with singer-actress Selena Gomez. Soon after Selena Gomez posted about a conversation between her and Hailey regarding the death threats faced by the model, the latter also took to her social media handle to respond to the issue.

The model took to her Instagram story and wrote, "I want to thank Selena for speaking out, as her and I have been discussing the last few weeks how to move past this ongoing narrative between her and I. The last few weeks have been very hard for everyone involved and millions of people are seeing so much hate around this which is extremely harmful. While social media is an incredible way to connect and build community, moments like this only create extreme division instead of bringing people together."

Hailey Bieber further wrote, "Things can always be taken out of context or construed differently than they were intended. We all need to be more thoughtful about what we post and what we say, including myself. In the end, I believe love will always be bigger than hate and negativity, and there is always an opportunity to meet each other with more empathy and compassion."

Hailey and Selena's alleged fued

Though it has been obvious that some of Selena's past statements have been about the alleged feud with Hailey, she has never referred to her directly in a statement up until now. A few weeks earlier, Selena had asked her fans to chose kindness and be mindful of others' mental health, stating that the events at hand had left her with a heavy heart. She has even addressed other chapters of the feud, involving Kylie Jenner along with a since-deleted cryptic TikTok video Hailey made with her friends.

Selena Gomez speaks up

In a note shared on her Instagram stories, Selena posted a short but impactful statement where she sided up with Hailey against all those who had been indulging in online bullying. The note read, "Hailey Bieber reached out to me and let me know she has been receiving death threats and such hateful negativity. This isn't what I stand for. No one should have to experience hate or bullying. I've always advocated for kindness and really want this all to stop."