Hailey Bieber Reaches Out To Selena Gomez After Receiving Death Threats Amid Feud

Selena Gomez spoke out in defense of Hailey Bieber after the supermodel reached out to her in lieu of death threats she had been receiving. The Hailey-Selena feud has been in the news for a few weeks. Though Selena has indirectly spoken about the issue time and again, this is the first time she has directly referred to Hailey.

Selena Gomez speaks up

In a note shared on her Instagram stories, Selena posted a short but impactful statement where she sided up with Hailey against all those who had been indulging in online bullying. The note read, "Hailey Bieber reached out to me and let me know she has been receiving death threats and such hateful negativity. This isn't what I stand for. No one should have to experience hate or bullying. I've always advocated for kindness and really want this all to stop."

All about Hailey Bieber-Selena Gomez feud

Though it has been obvious that some of Selena's past statements have been about the alleged feud with Hailey, she has never referred to her directly in a statement up until now. A few weeks earlier, Selena had asked her fans to chose kindness and be mindful of others' mental health, stating that the events at hand had left her with a heavy heart. She has even addressed other chapters of the feud, involving Kylie Jenner along with a since-deleted cryptic TikTok video Hailey made with her friends.

Hailey Bieber's early address to the bullies

Hailey Bieber too, in April 2022, addressed the constant drama that was being perpetuated between her and Selena. In a TikTok video captioned 'this is for you guys in my comments every single time I post', Hailey firmly requested that she be left alone. She said, "Leave me alone, at this point... I'm minding my business...Enough time has gone by where it's valid to leave me alone...be miserable somewhere else."