Hailey Bieber Says She Wouldn't Be With Justin Bieber If It Wasn't For Their 'faith'

Hailey Bieber recently appeared on her popular show A Conversation With on her Youtube channel. She held a conversation with Insecure actor Yvonne Orji and talked about how ‘faith’ had been the biggest thing in her relationship with Justin Bieber. She also talked about how she received judgemental comments on her social media.

The biggest thing in Hailey Bieber & Justin Bieber’s relationship

In the A Conversation With episode, Hailey Bieber and Yvonne Orji touched upon several interesting instances about their lives and their relationship with God. Speaking about the same, Hailey Bieber stated that her relationship with God was about love and acceptance while Yvonne Orji spoke about her latest book, Bamboozled by Jesus: How God Tricked Me Into the Life of My Dreams. Hailey also talked about how people asked her all the time what was the biggest thing in their relationship as she and Justin looked happy together. She then confessed that it was their faith and what they believed in and added that if they hadn’t had that, they might not have been together.

Hailey Bieber further talked about the times she frequently saw several judgemental comments about her on social media that used to leave her speechless. She even stated that she met several Christian people who were ‘super judgemental’ and made her feel that she was a ‘bad person’ as she didn’t live the way they wanted. Yvonne Orji then added that people were anyway going to talk about her whether she did anything good, bad or even nothing.

Speaking about her journey, Hailey Bieber shared she felt that she was on a journey that was never stopping and hoped that it didn’t as she constantly wanted to learn and grow and evolve.

Hailey Bieber’s career

Hailey Bieber has appeared in a variety of TV shows and has also hosted a couple of award ceremonies such as Saturday Night Live, Secrets of New York Fashion Week, Drop The Mic, 2018 iHeartRadio Music Awards and Livin It: Unusual Suspects. She also made significant appearances in some of the popular music videos with Justin Bieber, Ariana Grande, DJ Khaled and others in songs namely Stuck With U, Popstar, On My Mind, Love to Love You Baby, etc.

