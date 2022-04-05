Hailey Bieber Slams Pregnancy Rumours After She Accompanied Justin Bieber At Grammys 2022

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin Bieber made heads turn as they walked down the red carpet of Grammys 2022. The two showcased some off-beat fashion choices and also packed in some PDA, giving away major couple goals. While the couple never fails to stand out from the crowd, they did invite some pregnancy rumours following their appearance at the award show. However, Hailey Bieber was quick enough to clear the air by slamming the rumours.

Justin Bieber arrived at the award show in an extremely oversized suit and a hot pink, eye-catching beanie cap. He completed his look by putting on a pair of crocs and black sunglasses. On the other hand, Haily Bieber stunned in a gorgeous off-white strapless flowing gown by Saint Laurent. The model accessorised her look with a layered necklace and tied her hair in a simple braid.

Following her appearance on the red carpet, rumours about her pregnancy started making rounds on the internet. Several fans and social media pages reported that the model and her singer husband are expecting. But, the 25-year-old did not take much time to dismiss the rumours by reacting to one of the reports. On Instagram, she commented on a post claiming she was pregnant and wrote, "I'm not pregnant leave me alone." This is not the first time the couple's pregnancy rumours have made rounds on the internet and she called them out.

Hailey Bieber on her pregnancy plans

Justin Bieber has earlier expressed his wish to have as many kids as possible during an appearance on the Ellen DeGeneres show. However, Hailey Bieber still feels she is young to have kids and once told The Wall Street Journal that she and Justin Bieber may start a family in the next few years.

Justin Bieber at the Grammys 2022

Justin Bieber bagged a whopping eight Grammy nominations with his album Justice. The singer was nominated in major categories, including Record of the Year, Song of the Year and Album of the Year. His chart-busting track Peaches was also nominated for Best R&B Performance, Best Music Video and Record of the Year. While the singer did not take any award home this year, he surely wowed the audience with his commendable performance at the ceremony.

