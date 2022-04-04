Grammys 2022: Justin Bieber & Hailey Bieber Pack On PDA During Red Carpet Appearance

Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber made heads turn with their stunning appearance at the Grammys 2022 red carpet, packing in some PDA as they posed for the paparazzi. While Justin opted for an exaggerated, oversized suit paired with crocs, Hailey looked gorgeous in an off white strapless Saint Laurent gown. She opted for a simple braided hairstyle, accessorising her look with a multilayered necklace.

Justin Bieber & Hailey share an intimate moment during Grammy Awards red carpet

The duo surely made fans swoon with their looks and stole a few kisses in front of the camera. The Grammys 2022 also marked their first joint appearance at a major event since the Met Gala in September 2021. Hailey's appearance also comes two weeks after she was hospitalized for 'stroke-like symptoms' due to a 'blood clot' in her brain.

Justin Bieber with Hailey Bieber they look so amazing together! my favorite couple ❤️❤️ #GRAMMYs pic.twitter.com/qz6KpJjaYy — nana🐣🏹 (@sayangexolahh94) April 4, 2022

Justin's latest album Justice bagged him a whopping 8 Grammy nods this time around. His nominations included major categories like record of the year, song of the year and album of the year. His chart-breaking track Peaches, which debuted at the number one spot on the Billboard 100 last March, also bagged Justin nominations in categories like the best R&B performance, best music video and record of the year.

Justin has received two Grammy Awards in total for his track Where Are U Now and for the collaboration with Dan + Shay in 10,000 Hours. Meanwhile, the singer also delivered an incredible performance on Peaches alongside Giveon and Daniel Caesar. Hailey was also seen cheering for her husband in the audience.

The 2022 Grammy Awards took place at the MGM Grand Arena in Las Vegas. Billie Eilish, Olivia Rodrigo, BTS, Lil Nas X, H.E.R., Nas, Jon Batiste, and more were on the list of performers. Music maestro AR Rahman also attended this year's Grammy ceremony.

Image: INSTAGRAM/@RECORDING ACADEMY