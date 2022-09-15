Halle Bailey Is In 'awe' As Black Girls React To Her Role As Ariel In 'The Little Mermaid'

Halle Bailey is all set to play the role of Disney princess Ariel in the live-action remake of The Little Mermaid. The teaser of the film, saw Bailey's Ariel singing Part Of Your World. Following the teaser release, a trend of young black girls watching and reacting to it is going viral on TikTok. While many people have been moved to see the little girls happy to see Bailey playing the little mermaid, the actor herself reacted to the videos and mentioned how she is in awe of them.

Halle Bailey recently took to her Instagram handle to share a video of delighted black girls reacting to seeing her play Ariel in the new The Little Mermaid. In the video, several girls could be seen amazed as they watched Bailey take up the role of the Disney Princess. A girl was seemingly surprised after watching the teaser as she turned to the camera and said, "She's black." Another girl called her mother and said, "She's brown like me."

Sharing the heart-melting video, Bailey revealed she has been receiving a lot of such clips and how overwhelming it is for her to see the girls' reactions. She wrote, "People have been sending these reactions to me all weekend and i’m in truly in awe seeing these little babies reactions makes me so emotional this means the world to me. thank you all for your unwavering support" (sic). The actor's fans lauded her for her work and mentioned they are proud of her. Her singer sister Chloe Bailey wrote, "you make us so proud to be in the skin that we’re in!!!! "

Halle Bailey on playing the little mermaid

Halle Bailey graced the D23 Expo as the first-ever teaser of her upcoming live-action film The Little Mermaid. According to Deadline, at the event, the actor mentioned she never imagined playing the Disney Princess. She further shared her experience of filming the track Part Of Your World and revealed how it was exciting for her.

Bailey said, "The three days filming ‘Part of Your World’ was the most beautiful experience of my life — feeling all the feelings she feels, her passion, discomfort, everything she’s experiencing. It was so exciting for me to play those emotions and to have Rob directing me and being such a moving force on this film was really an honour."

Image: AP