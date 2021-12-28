Ever since The Little Mermaid's star cast was announced, people have often confused the leading lady Halle Bailey with Bruised star Halle Berry. Among various instances of people interchanging their names, one not only caught Berry's attention but also a hilarious reply from the Oscar-winning star. When a user said how they can't wait to watch the actor "under da sea" quoting the popular song from the animated film, Halle Berry responded to his tweet, only to point out 'Wrong Halle lol'.

Halle Berry has a hilarious response on being confused with Halle Bailey

Taking to their Twitter handle, a user wrote, "Can't wait to see you under da sea!." to which Halle reverted by mentioning, "wrong Halle lol. I can’t wait to see her too though!". Back in 2019 when the film's ensemble cast was announced, social media was buzzing with Berry's name instead of her 21-year-old namesake. "Definitely misread the Ariel casting as 'Halle Berry' and was completely befuddled for a good, few, dozen, FIFTYLEVEN, minutes,", one user said.

… wrong Halle lol. I can’t wait to see her too though! https://t.co/xRIjp0Juhr — Halle Berry (@halleberry) December 27, 2021

Another was also dazed about how Disney was going to pull off Berry as a 16-year-old. They wrote," I read this tweet like 5 times trying to figure out how they were going to pull off Halle Berry as a 16-year-old.".

Berry had earlier congratulated Bailey on bagging the much-celebrated role. "In case you needed a reminder… Halles get it DONE. Congratulations on this amazing opportunity, we can't wait to see what you do!", she wrote. To this sweet gesture, Bailey responded by mentioning, "This means the world. happy to share names with you.vlove you lots,".

More on The Little Mermaid

Helmed by Rob Marshall, with a screenplay penned by Jane Goldman and David Magee, the musical comes as the live-action adaptation of the 1989 animated film of the same name, which is further draws inspiration from Hans Christian Andersen's tale. Apart from Bailey, the film also stars Jonah Hauer-King, Javier Bardem and Melissa McCarthy, with Daveed Diggs, Jacob Tremblay, and Awkwafina voicing pivotal roles. The film is scheduled to be released in the United States on May 26, 2023.

Meanwhile, Netflix recently inked a multi-picture partnership with Halle Berry, wherein she will not only star in the feature films but also produce them.

