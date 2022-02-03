Halle Berry Confirms She Isn't Returning As Sofia For 'John Wick: Chapter 4'; Read Why

John Wick: Chapter 4 is gearing up for its release in May this year, and the wait might be hard for die-hard fans of the popular action franchise. The film is helmed by Chad Stahelski and is one of the most anticipated films of the year. However, much to fans' dismay, a known face of the franchise, Halle Berry, won't be making a return for the fourth instalment.

Actor Halle Berry has managed to impress the audiences with her acting prowess and has appeared in the last instalment of the franchise, John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum. Her character Sofia was much loved on-screen. Recently, the Kingsman: The Golden Circle actor opened up and revealed that she will not appear in John Wick: Chapter 4.

Halle Berry confirms that she will not reprise her role as Sofia for John Wick: Chapter 4

According to Screenrant, during an interaction with IGN, Halley Berry divulged details about her role in Moonfall. The Die Another Day actress further opened up about her future in the John Wick franchise and revealed that she will not reprise her character Sofia in the film. The actor, however, remained tight-lipped on the reason behind her decision. Halle Berry said-

"Sofia's not in the next John Wick movie. There could possibly be a Sofia...her own movie. So she might not be in John Wick, but she might be doing her own thingy-thingy."

More about John Wick Chapter 4

John Wick: Chapter 4 is gearing up for release on 27 May 2022. The franchise is returning after a gap of two years since the release of its last instalment John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum. Star-studded John Wick 4 cast features Keanu Reeves alongside Asia Kate Dillon, Ian McShane, and Laurence Fishburne. The forthcoming venture is directed by Chad Stahelski and written by Shay Hatten and Michael Finch. The movie has been bankrolled by Stahelski, Basil Iwanyk and Erica Lee, Thunder Road Pictures and 87North Productions and it is distributed by Lionsgate.

Upcoming releases of Halle Berry

On the work front, Halle Berry was last seen in the 2020 film Bruised. She will next be seen in Moonfall alongside Patrick Wilson, John Bradley, Michael Peña, Charlie Plummer, Kelly Yu, and Donald Sutherland. Moonfall is an upcoming science-fiction disaster film co-written, directed, and co-produced by Roland Emmerich. Moonfall is scheduled to be theatrically released on February 4, 2022. Apart from this, Halle Berry also has Matthew Charman directorial film The Mothership in her kitty.

Image: Instagram@johnwickmovie