Halle Berry Inks New Partnership With Netflix One Week After Global Release Of 'Bruised'

Netflix has extended its association with Halle Berry after her directorial debut, Bruised went on to become the streamer top-ranked film of the week in the US and also ranked number 2 on its Top 10 Global English Film list. According to Hollywood Reporter, the streamer has inked a multi-picture partnership with Halle Berry, wherein she will not only star in the feature films but also produce them.

According to Netflix, Bruised also went onto stream for 47.7 million hours in just the first five days of its release. The film follows the story of an MMA fighter, Jackie Justice who embarks on reclaiming her lost title and honour. The film was bankrolled by her alongside Basil Iwaynk, Brad Feinstein, Guymon Casady, Linda Gottlieb, Erica Lee among others, After garnering positive reviews at the 2020 Toronto Film Festival, it witnessed a limited release on November 17. Netflix premiered the series a week later on November 24.

Halle Berry and Netflix ink a Multi-Picture Deal

According to the Hollywood news portal, Berry mentioned that Netflix's team has not only been 'collaborative and creative', but have also made her experience delightful with their 'extremely passionate' outlook. She expressed gratitude for getting the opportunity to collaborate with the streamer again.

Netflix film head Scott Stuber also iterated that very few people are able to achieve a career like Halle Berry, an award-winning actor and producer who has also turned out to be an 'incredible director'. He expressed excitement to be in Berry's corner as she delivers a powerful stint both in front of and behind the camera in Bruised.

What's on Halle Berry's work front?

Meanwhile, Berry has two upcoming Netflix features in the pipeline. One is the sci-fi adventure The Mothership, which follows Sara Morse (Berry) a year after her husband vanished under mysterious circumstances. After chancing upon 'strange, extraterrestrial objects' under their home, Bery and her kids embark on a quest to find the missing family member and unravel the truth.

The other project is an action flick titled Our Man From Jersey, which also stars Mark Wahlberg in a pivotal role. Apart from these, Halle will also be seen in Roland Emmerich’s Moonfall.

