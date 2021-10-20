Halle Berry On Her Relationship With Beau Van Hunt: 'Right One Has Finally Showed Up'

The Oscar-winning actor Halle Berry has found true love this time! Recently, she attended the ELLE Women in Hollywood Celebration at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures which was held in Los Angeles on Tuesday. She walked the red carpet with her boyfriend, Van Hunt donning colour-coordinated outfits. During her conversation with the media, Berry opened up about her love interest.

Halle Berry talks about her love interest

While speaking to the media, Halle Berry said, "I mean because it's my time. It was finally my time and the right one finally showed up." At the red carpet, the celebrity couple walked hand-in-hand while twinning in purple. Berry sported a sleeved black dress with numerous purple paisley designs, while Hunt donned a dark purple jacket and a matching pair of pants. Berry added a pair of black high-heeled shoes and accessorized herself with several pieces of golden jewellery. She also carried an ornate purse with her at the function. The actor went for subtle makeup and her light brown hair was tied back into a loose bun.

The Kingsman: The Golden Circle actor initially hinted that she had entered into a new relationship in August this year when she shared a snap of her feet intermingling with her boyfriend's. However, she did not specify who she was spending time with. Before getting in a relationship with Hunt, Berry was married to former professional baseball player David Justice, with whom she tied the knot in the year 1993. The duo parted their ways three years later and finalised their divorce in 1997.

The actor quickly moved on and began dating Eric Benet in the year 1999 and they got married in 2001. The ex-couple stayed together for over two years before divorcing in 2005. Eventually, Berry met Gabriel Aubry and after three years of their meeting, the duo welcomed a daughter in 2008. They parted their ways in 2010. The Grammy-winning performer dated Oliver Martinez, and the pair tied the knot in 2013 after several years of dating. They welcomed a son the same year, although they eventually parted ways and dissolved their union in 2016.

(Image: @halleberry/Instagram)