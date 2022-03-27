Halle Berry Opens Up On Winning Oscars In 2002, Says 'I Will Never Get Over This Moment'

Halle Berry is undoubtedly one of the most sought after actors of Hollywood. She started her career as a model and appeared in many breakthrough films like Boomerang, Bulworth, Introducing Dorothy Dandridge, Boomerang, Catwoman and many more. Berry has managed to impress her fans and emerged as one of the highest-paid actresses in Hollywood during the 2000s.

As the Oscars season is here with the 2022 edition around the corner, the Die Another Day actor went down memory lane and dug out an old photograph of her oscar-winning moment. The renowned actor shared the picture on her social media handle and reminisced about her achievement.

Halle Berry recalls winning Oscar for Best Actress

Earlier on Friday, Halle Berry took to her Twitter handle and shared a historic moment of her career. The X-men actor shared a pic of her holding the Oscars trophy and flaunting her dazzling smile. The 55-year-old actor won the Best Actress award at the 74th Academy Awards in 2002 for her role in Monster’s Ball as Leticia Musgrove, a woman who begins an affair with the executioner of her convicted husband, thus, becoming the first African-American woman to have won the award. Monster's Ball also starred Heath Ledger, Billy Bob Thornton, Sean Combs, Peter Boyle, and Mos Def.

Sharing the picture, Halle Berry penned a heartwarming caption. She wrote "20 years ago, this week, I walked through that door. I will never get over this moment! Thank you@TheAcademy,@Lionsgate, @leedanielsent and Marc Forster."

Take a look at Berry's post here-

20 years ago, this week, I walked through that door. I will never get over this moment! Thank you @TheAcademy, @Lionsgate, @leedanielsent and Marc Forster. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/ID6dTamnQ1 — Halle Berry (@halleberry) March 25, 2022

For the unversed, Halle Berry battled it out for the Best Actress category at the 2002 Academy Awards with Nicole Kidman (Moulin Rouge), Judi Dench (Iris), Sissy Spacek (In the Bedroom), and Renée Zellweger (Bridget Jones' Diary).

Halle Berry on the professional front

On the work front, Halle Berry was last seen in the 2022 film Moonfall alongside Patrick Wilson, John Bradley, Michael Peña, Charlie Plummer, Kelly Yu, and Donald Sutherland. Moonfall is a science-fiction disaster film co-written, directed, and co-produced by Roland Emmerich. It was released theatrically on February 4, 2022. It underperformed at the box office, minting around $41.2 million, and received mixed responses from the audience. Apart from this, Halle Berry has Matthew Charman directorial film The Mothership in her kitty.