Halle Berry Pays Tribute To 'iconic Trailblazer' Sidney Poitier: 'In Your 94 Years...'

Known as the first Black and Bahamian man to receive an Oscar, Sidney Poitier breathed his last on January 6 at the age of 94. The legendary actor was known for his path-breaking career in Hollywood as some of his most celebrated works are Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner, In the Heat of the Night, Lilies of the Field and more. Upon his demise, the entire film fraternity took to their social media to pay him a tribute.

Known for his remarkable contribution to the world of cinema, the late actor was an inspiration to many as he left an indelible mark on several artists' lives. Bruised actor Halle Berry is no exception as she took to her social media to pay him a heartfelt tribute.

Halle Berry pays a tribute to Sidney Poitier

Taking to his Instagram, the 55-year-old actor shared a picture with Sidney Poitier and wrote a long note in his memory. She wrote, “A tiny bit of myself is lost when my friends are gone,” Sidney Poitier wrote in his book LIFE BEYOND MEASURE. My dear Sidney, an enormous part of my soul weeps at your passing.'' She further talked about his work by writing, ''In your ninety-four years on this planet, you left an indelible mark with your extraordinary talent, paving the way for Black people to be seen and heard in the fullness of who we are.''

She further added how he impacted her life by writing, ''You were an iconic trailblazer; yours was a life well-lived. I grew up idolizing you and will always remember the day when I first met you. It is the only time in my life when I’ve been rendered speechless! There I sat, with my words glued together, and you were as gracious and charming then as you would be during our decades of friendship to follow.'' She finally concluded the note by writing, ''Rest in peace, beloved Sidney. You are and always will be the true measure of a man.''

Several other celebrities like Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Jeffrey Wright, Anil Kapoor and more took to their social media to remember the late actor and his significant work in Hollywood.

