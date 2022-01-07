Legendary Actor Sidney Poitier Passes Away At The Age Of 94

Hollywood legendary actor Sidney Poitier has died at the age of 94. The late actor was known for his revolutionary work in Hollywood that paved the way for several actors as he became the first Black and Bahamian man to win the Best Actor Oscar. Upon his death, numerous artists from the industry as well as netizens poured in tribute for the legendary star.

Sidney Poitier dies at 94

As per a report from Eyewitness News Bahamas, the death of actor Sidney Poitier was confirmed by Minister of Foreign Affairs Fred Mitchell. The cause of his death has not been revealed yet. The late actor was known for his path-breaking work in Hollywood with over 50 films to his name. His most celebrated works are Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner, In the Heat of the Night, Lilies of the Field and more.

His work in the 1958 film The Defiant Ones earned him a nod for the Best Actor alongside co-star Tony Curtis. He made history six years later after taking home the Oscar for his work in the 1963 film Lilies of the Field.

Hollywood pays a tribute to Sidney Poitier

Social media was flooded with respect and tributes paid to the late legendary actor. Many remember his work and his commendable contribution to the film industry. Actor Joseph Gordon-Levitt tweeted multiple pictures of the late actor and wrote, ''Sidney Poitier. An absolute legend. One of the greats.'' Actor Jeffrey Wright also paid a tribute by writing, ''Sidney Poitier. What a landmark actor. One of a kind. What a beautiful, gracious, warm, genuinely regal man. RIP, Sir. With love.''

Sidney Poitier. An absolute legend. One of the greats. pic.twitter.com/jd2Xd7vmIJ — Joseph Gordon-Levitt (@hitRECordJoe) January 7, 2022

Sidney Poitier. What a landmark actor. One of a kind. What a beautiful, gracious, warm, genuinely regal man. RIP, Sir. With love.



(📷Sam Falk/NYT) pic.twitter.com/5ZaKxxPdxw — Jeffrey Wright (@jfreewright) January 7, 2022

Another user paid him a tribute by highlighting some of the noteworthy moments of his career by tweeting, ''Sidney Poitier bore a responsibility no other actor of his era had to carry. He didn’t choose to represent all Black men, but as the sole Black leading man in a business uncomfortable with more than one, such was his lot. Still, he delivered nuance, charm, & honesty to each role.''

The first black man to win an Oscar was a Bahamian, I will tell my kids and grandkids that every chance I get.



RIP Sir Sidney Poitier 🕊 pic.twitter.com/U3JqHYRwb8 — Amajahl Knowles (@3AM__MO) January 7, 2022

Legend. Trail Blazer. Visionary.



Rest in Power to a Giant of Cinema: Sidney Poitier (1927-2022) pic.twitter.com/jxUAVt1UyG — Cinema Tweets (@CinemaTweets1) January 7, 2022

A pioneer for black men in performing arts and broke the glass ceiling of stereotypes.



In sport there was Ali and Pele.

In politics there was MLK and Mandela.



In performing arts there was Poitier



Rest in power, Sidney Poitier.



"If nobody thinks you can, you must" pic.twitter.com/l2BYfzSHue — Stan Collymore (@StanCollymore) January 7, 2022

Image: Twitter/@hitRECordJoe/Nadine_Writes