Halle Berry Pokes Fun At Her Oscars 2021 Look After Twitter Starts A Meme Fest

Halle Berry could not help but poke fun of her Oscars 2021 look. It all started when a Twitter user made fun of Halle Berry’s Oscars 2021 look with a video. Soon this video went viral and plenty of memes about the same flooded on the micro-blogging website. Halle Berry took notice of this video and replied to it.

Halle Berry pokes fun at Oscars 2021 look after memes about it go viral

Oscars 2021 took place on Sunday, April 25, 2021. Since then the award night has been in the headlines for various reasons. Right from late actor Chadwick Boseman losing an Oscar to Anthony Hopkins to Chloe Zhao creating history with two Oscar wins. But now, Oscars 2021 is making headlines due to Halle Berry’s look for the night.

At one of the biggest nights for the global film industry, Halle Berry debuted her brand-new look, i.e. a short asymmetrical bob with bangs. While Halle looked glamorous in the Dolce & Gabanna gown, her hairstyle became subject to a now-viral meme. A Twitter user named, @troyellas shared a video of a fan wearing the exact same hairstyle with the help of a wig.

This meme about Halle Berry’s Oscar 2021 look went viral in no time. At the time of writing, this viral video had more than one million views, 49k likes, and more than 5k retweets. This viral video about Halle Berry’s Oscar 2021 look resulted in a meme fest in the comment section of this tweet. Soon, Halle Berry herself took notice of this video. She took to Twitter and retweeted the video. Along with it, she added a sad emoji and a laughing emoji. Take a look at Halle Berry’s reaction to this video and a few memes about it as well.

Halle Berry is having this same moment pic.twitter.com/AmJRMJgPKr — ðŸŒ— (@anaj713) April 26, 2021

Halle Berry walks Oscars 2021 red carpet with boyfriend Van Hunt

While Halle Berry’s Oscars 2021 look led to a meme fest on Twitter, she did not walk the coveted red carpet alone. The Oscar winner was accompanied by her boyfriend Van Hunt. The singer-songwriter accompanied the actor and they even posed for a few pictures together. Halle Berry sparkled in a pink gown and her boyfriend chose to compliment her in a blue velvet suit. Halle Berry even shared pictures of their Oscars 2021 look on social media. Take a look.

Image Credit: Halle Berry Instagram