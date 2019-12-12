Halle Berry Sets And Breaks Her Own Record, Gains Six-pack Abs At 53

Halle Berry won her own challenge to herself as she revealed on her Instagram about her long-standing dream to achieve six-pack abs. Halle Berry flaunted her carved out packs on her Instagram and many congratulated her for completing her own resolution. She wrote how there is no greater satisfaction than setting and breaking her own goal.

While expressing her emotions about achieving the feat, she wrote that she still cannot believe her feat. She wrote, “I finally got them.” Following this, her trainer and Director of Performance of New York Knicks, Mubarak Malik, also known as Bar, mentioned that it is not an easy task to maintain a strict regimen like how Halle Berry does. He said in the IG story that she follows a strict keto diet and also tries the latest addition of intermittent fasting. According to Bar, Halle has the mindset of an athlete and she can stand alongside top-level ones.

Her six-pack abs:

Halle Berry often shares her fitness videos and drills on her Instagram stories. She has some dedicated videos to her keto diets. Halle suggested in one of her videos to set the bar higher for anyone accomplishing a six-pack or any such fitness goals. She says that it is important to compete with yourself first. Halle Berry believes that fitness should be a combination of indoor and outdoor drills. One should not stick to a strict regimen but rather experiment with a combination of different routines. Halle’s Instagram is proof of how she herself follows the rule.

