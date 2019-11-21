Halle Berry Sustains Injury While Filming Fight Scene On 'Bruised' Set

American actress Halle Berry sustained a minor injury while filming her directorial debut 'Bruised' in New Jersey, according to the reports. She got injured while shooting a fight scene on the film's set. According to the reports, the production of the film got delayed following the injury on November 19. The shooting is expected to resume in a couple of days and the delay was taken as a precautionary measure. According to the reports, Monday's shoot has been scheduled to take place at Mack’s Elite Heat Boxing Gym in Newark for an entire week. A sign on the door said “Gym closed till 12/2/19. Do not enter!”

'Berry's injury was nothing serious'

Brian Pitt, the executive producer of the film said that Berry's injury was nothing serious and added that she got injured in the fight. He further added that she is a bit weary and needs a long break. Pitt also shared that the production is likely to resume from Friday whenever Berry is ready. Bruised is penned by Michelle Rosenfarb and the 53-year-old actress is also starring in the upcoming film as Justice whose plot revolves around a disgraced MMA fighter trying to conquer her demons and reunite with her 6-year-old son, Manny.

Berry did intense physical training

Berry has undergone intense physical training for several months with professional athletes and personal trainers for the role. Previously, she shared an Instagram post and said that she had finally reached her fitness goal. Berry is playing her role as Sofia the dog-loving assassin who helps Keanu Reeves title character in John Wick 3: Parabellum which debuted in May. The actress also produced the TV adaptation of the 1992 film Boomerang which has been renewed for a second season. The Catwoman star bagged the Oscar for her 2002 film Monster's Ball.

