Halle Berry Shows Off Her New Hairstyle At The Oscars Red Carpet, Fans Call Her 'stunning'

The Academy Awards took place yesterday, on April 25, 2021, in Los Angeles. A lot of Hollywood celebrities showed up looking stunning in their designer couture but what caught the attention of most of the people was Halle Berry's new look. The X-Men: Days of Future Past actor showed up with a new hairstyle and wore a stunning gown, and here's everything you need to know about it.

Halle Berry at Oscars 2021

Die Another Day actor Halle Berry attended the Oscars yesterday with her boyfriend Van Hunt and surprised everybody with her new look. She made a stunning red carpet appearance in a strapless Dolce & Gabbana gown and flaunted her new hairstyle, an edgy blunt bob cut. Just a few hours before the ceremony began, Halle took to her official Instagram handle and shared a picture of her chopped hair, lying on the floor as well. The Monster's Ball star posted several pictures in her Oscars look, which grabbed eyeballs, courtesy of her new haircut. While Berry chose to wear a mauve-pink gown, Van Hunt looked dapper in a black velvet tuxedo.

Fan reactions to Halle Berry's new look

Kingsman: The Golden Circle actor Halle Berry shared several pictures from her Oscar night on social media recently and her post garnered close to 260k likes within a few hours. Fans, friends, and followers of the Hollywood star were stunned to see her new hairstyle and showered her with compliments for it as well. While one of her followers commented saying, "Absolutely stunning my lovelyðŸ˜", another one wrote, "Looking GORGEOUS AND HAPPY!!! â¤ï¸â¤ï¸â¤ï¸".

Halle Berry on the work front

The 54-year-old model turned actor was last seen in the 2020 sports film titled Bruised. The sports drama film also marked her directorial debut. She will next be seen in the sci-fi action film titled Moonfall, which will be directed by Roland Emmerich and stars Patrick Wilson, Charlie Plummer, John Bradley, and Donald Sutherland among others. The release date of the film has not been announced yet. Halle Berry's other popular works include John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum, Why Do Fools Fall in Love, X-Men: The Last Stand, Frankie & Alice among others.

Image Credits: Halle Berry Official Instagram Account

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.