Halloween 2021: NCT's Jung-woo, Taeyong Dress Up As 'Twilight' Couple; Leaves Fans Stunned

Ardent K-Pop fans would be well versed with the famous NCT and Aespa groups of the SM Town, which threw an extravagant Halloween party where famous K-Pop stars were clad in some intriguing looks. Among them, Taeyong and Jung-woo have struck a chord with the Indian audience after they posed as the famous Twilight couple, Edward Cullen and Bella. Fans of the K-Pop genre are drooling over their looks, stating that they would 'go down in history'.

Many also hailed Jung-woo's gender-reversal as the popular fictional character. Netizens are constantly sharing the stars' dancing videos from the party, where the new Bella Swan is swooning the fans with her hair flips.

Jung-woo dresses up as Twilight's Bella Swan

NCT’s Taeyong and Jungwoo strutted down the red carpet of SM Entertainment’s Halloween party, leaving behind an iconic moment for fans to dwell upon. Their Halloween party, SMTown Wonderland, started on the morning of October 31. The event is often referred to as the MET gala of K-pop by many fans.

Taeyong can be seen clad in an all-black outfit with bright makeup and a dark lip shade. His intense poses as Twilight’s vampire Edward Cullen is a treat to watch. Meanwhile, Jung-woo looked stunning in a similar black outfit as Taeyong's counterpart. Take a look.

Fans are going gaga over their looks, with one noting "Jungwoo is way prettier than i’ll ever be". Others are also sharing their views on the duo's monochrome photos, with captions like "relationship goals". Some hilariously compared Jung's look with Twilight's Jacob and wrote, "Jungwoo may have dressed up as Bella but in this video, he danced like Jacob". One also compared Jung's Halloween avatar with his 2018 look, "When jungwoo was jake's rose in 2018, he escaped with the parallel universe and became edward's bella in 2021." Take a look at some of the reactions.

when jungwoo was jake's rose in 2018, he escaped with the parallel universe and became edward's bella in 2021 pic.twitter.com/lZEXkVF8f0 — gece (@jaehyunz97) October 31, 2021

Jungwoo may have dressed up as Bella but in this video, he danced like Jacob 😭😭😭😭😭 https://t.co/jSxdCqHPl8 pic.twitter.com/Vx5v7uVh4h — 자기야 Har 💗🌹🐰 (@deartydy) October 31, 2021

Jungwoo is way prettier than i’ll ever be pic.twitter.com/AySSnWWXY4 — Jena (@terjawol) October 31, 2021

Bella please tie your hair pic.twitter.com/xEgkLewx8P — claire (@flowersunfull) October 31, 2021

jungwoo as bella swan will definitely go down in history pic.twitter.com/fzQEvg23uW — ً (@stillkjw) October 31, 2021

For the unversed, Kim Jung-woo is one of the most sought after singers and dancers in the K-Pop industry. Born in South Korea, his fanfare has increased exponentially in recent times. On the other hand, Lee Tae-Yong is the leader of the boy group NCT (Neo Culture Technology).

IMAGE: INSTAGRAM/ @JULI. CY0861