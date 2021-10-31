Last Updated:

Halloween 2021: NCT's Jung-woo, Taeyong Dress Up As 'Twilight' Couple; Leaves Fans Stunned

NCT’s Taeyong & Jung-woo looked stunning as they walked down the red carpet of SM Entertainment’s Halloween bash as 'Twilight’s Edward Cullen and Bella Swan.

Written By
Kriti Nayyar
NCT’s Taeyong and Jungwoo

IMAGE: INSTAGRAM/ @JULI. CY0861


Ardent K-Pop fans would be well versed with the famous NCT and Aespa groups of the SM Town, which threw an extravagant Halloween party where famous K-Pop stars were clad in some intriguing looks. Among them, Taeyong and Jung-woo have struck a chord with the Indian audience after they posed as the famous Twilight couple, Edward Cullen and Bella. Fans of the K-Pop genre are drooling over their looks, stating that they would 'go down in history'. 

Many also hailed Jung-woo's gender-reversal as the popular fictional character. Netizens are constantly sharing the stars' dancing videos from the party, where the new Bella Swan is swooning the fans with her hair flips. 

Jung-woo dresses up as Twilight's Bella Swan

NCT’s Taeyong and Jungwoo strutted down the red carpet of SM Entertainment’s Halloween party, leaving behind an iconic moment for fans to dwell upon. Their Halloween party, SMTown Wonderland, started on the morning of October 31. The event is often referred to as the MET gala of K-pop by many fans. 

READ | NCT Dream all set to hold virtual fan meet on THIS day to celebrate 5th debut anniversary

Taeyong can be seen clad in an all-black outfit with bright makeup and a dark lip shade. His intense poses as Twilight’s vampire Edward Cullen is a treat to watch. Meanwhile, Jung-woo looked stunning in a similar black outfit as Taeyong's counterpart. Take a look. 

READ | NCT Taeil sets Guinness World Record on Instagram; breaks THIS Harry Potter actor's record

Fans are going gaga over their looks, with one noting "Jungwoo is way prettier than i’ll ever be". Others are also sharing their views on the duo's monochrome photos, with captions like "relationship goals". Some hilariously compared Jung's look with Twilight's Jacob and wrote, "Jungwoo may have dressed up as Bella but in this video, he danced like Jacob". One also compared Jung's Halloween avatar with his 2018 look, "When jungwoo was jake's rose in 2018, he escaped with the parallel universe and became edward's bella in 2021." Take a look at some of the reactions. 

READ | NCT Taeil Moon breaks the Guinness World Record of the fastest person reaching 1 mil on IG

For the unversed, Kim Jung-woo is one of the most sought after singers and dancers in the K-Pop industry. Born in South Korea, his fanfare has increased exponentially in recent times. On the other hand, Lee Tae-Yong is the leader of the boy group NCT (Neo Culture Technology). 

READ | NCT's Lucas apologises for past behaviour with exes; SM Entertainment to halt activities

IMAGE: INSTAGRAM/ @JULI. CY0861

READ | Halloween 2021: Netflix brings ‘Squid Game’ to life in LA's Koreatown

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

Tags: Twilight, NCT, Jung-woo
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com