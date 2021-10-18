'Halloween Kills' Movie Ending Explained: Spoiler Alert! Is Karen Dead?

The Halloween franchise brought yet another sequel, Halloween Kills, on October 16, 2021. The film gave chills to its viewers and also marked the return of serial killer Michael Myers. However, there are still several questions making rounds in viewers' minds. How does Michael Meyers escape? Is Michael Myers supernatural? Does Karen die in the end? Here are answers to all these questions.

Halloween Kills follows the story of 2018's film Halloween. A buzz among the fans was created ever since Universal Pictures announced Halloween Kills and Halloween Ends in 2019. This year's horror movie from the franchise took some usual but impossible turns and ended with a tragic scene.

What happens to Michael Myers in Halloween Kills?

Michael Myers was left to death by Laurie, her daughter Karen and her granddaughter Allyson. They locked him in a basement and set the house on fire. However, the bloodthirsty killer appeared again in Halloween Kills. He returns home where he kills Lonnie and his son Cameron. As he turns towards Allyson, Allyson stabs him but fails in slowing him down. Before he kills her, Karen intervenes and stabs him. After removing his mask, Karen lures him towards the street, where the townfolks wait for him. They beat him with baseball bats and various other tools. As he ends up on the ground, Karen stabs her with his knife in the back. When everyone leaves believing he is dead, Leigh Brackett sticks around and takes his gun out to kill him. However, Michael jumps up and ends up killing Brackett. He turns around and starts to kill everyone else in the town. The film has left viewers wondering if Michael is supernatural or how does he escapes, the answer to such questions have not been revealed yet.

Halloween Kills movie ending explained. Is Karen dead?

By the end of the film, Karen goes up to Myers house and enters Judith's room. She stares down at the lawn and finds Michael missing. As she realises something is wrong, Michael stabs her until she falls on the floor. While Karen looked dead, the film did not confirm her death. Moreover, the Halloween franchise has a history of characters coming to life again. Therefore, the viewers might see her in the next film. Also, Halloween Kills does not have post-credit scenes.

Image: Instagram/@halloweenmovie