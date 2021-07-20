'Halloween Kills' Trailer Reveals How Michael Myers Survived Fire

Halloween Kills is one of the popular upcoming slasher movies that will mark the sequel to the 2018 movie, Halloween. Written and directed by David Gordon Green, the movie will showcase the return of the popular character from the movie, Michael Myers. While the teaser of the film depicted how Laurie Strode and Karen left Michael Myers in a burning house and thought he was gone. In the latest trailer, as Michael Myers returned, viewers will witness how he managed to come out of the burning house.

When does Halloween Kills come out?

Halloween Kills is the twelfth installment of the Halloween movie franchise featuring Jamie Lee Curtis and Nick Castle as the lead. As the movie is slated to release on September 8, 2021, the trailer of the film has created a buzz on the internet in no time. In the previous movie, as Michael Myers rushes to kill Laurie and Karen at their house, Laurie manages to save Karen and trap Myers in a cage. She then sets the house on fire and leaves for the hospital with severe wounds. The teaser of the film released a while ago, depicts how the house is burning while Laurie and Karen are rushing to the hospital. The teaser also gives a glimpse of how Myers did not die in the fire and left the fans confused about how he managed to survive. As the Halloween Kills trailer was recently released, it unveiled how he came out. It depicted how the firefighters managed to reach there on time and pulled him out of the burning house who in return killed them all.

Here’s the official synopsis of Halloween Kills:

“Minutes after Laurie Strode, her daughter Karen and granddaughter Allyson left masked monster Michael Myers caged and burning in Laurie’s basement, Laurie is rushed to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, believing she finally killed her lifelong tormentor. But when Michael manages to free himself from Laurie’s trap, his ritual bloodbath resumes. As Laurie fights her pain and prepares to defend herself against him, she inspires all of Haddonfield to rise up against their unstoppable monster. The Strode women join a group of other survivors of Michael’s first rampage who decide to take matters into their own hands, forming a vigilante mob that sets out to hunt Michael down, once and for all.”

Halloween Kills cast

Some of the popular cast members of the movie include Jamie Lee Curtis as Laurie Strode, James Jude Courtney and Nick Castle as Michael Myers / The Shape, Judy Greer as Karen Nelson, Andi Matichak as Allyson Nelson, Anthony Michael Hall as Tommy Doyle, Will Patton as Deputy Frank Hawkins, Kyle Richards as Lindsey Wallace, Dylan Arnold as Cameron Elam, Nancy Stephens as Marion Chambers, Omar Dorsey as Sheriff Barker, Jibrail Nantambu as Julian Morrisey, and more.

IMAGE: HALLOWEEN KILLS INSTAGRAM

