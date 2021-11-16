‘Halo’: Paramount Plus Releases First Trailer For Live-action Series; Watch

Live-Action series Halo has come out with its first trailer, which showcases Pablo Schreiber as the Master Chief from the extremely popular Xbox video game series. Released by Paramount Plus, Pablo's fleeting glimpses showcase him getting ready in his armoured suit and putting on a green helmet. It is followed by an artificial intelligence character (voiced by Jen Taylor) welcoming him. "Hello, Master Chief" it states.

According to Variety, the 30-second clip acts as an introduction to the 'super soldier' protagonist, Master Chief Petty Officer John-117, who has been created under the Spartan-II program, as showcased in the game series Halo. It is slated to follow the events of a 26th-century conflict happening between the human race and an alien named Covenant.

Paramount Plus releases trailer of live-action series Halo

Taking to their social media handles on Monday, November 15, the makers unveiled the clip which sheds light on the soldier's battle scars, further panning to Master Chief wearing his uniform. It concludes by showcasing the title card, which reveals the series' 2022 premiere. For the caption, they wrote, "Yes, that Master Chief. @HaloTheSeries is coming to #ParamountPlus in 2022. #HaloTheSeries." Take a look.

Halo's cast details

Apart from Pablo Schreiber, the ensemble cast includes Natascha McElhone, who will essay the role of Spartan soldiers' creator. Dr Catherine Halsey. Jen Taylor will reprise her role as Cortana, the most sought after AI in history. Other cast members include Bokeem Woodbine, Shabana Azmi, Bentley Kalu, Natasha Culzac, Kate Kennedy, Danny Sapani, Olive Gray, and Charlie Murphy.

More about the live-action series

The series has been in the works for a long while now, with its production originally beginning in late 2019, post which the COVID-19 pandemic caused unforeseen halts. The show was moved from Showtime to Paramount Plus earlier this year. It is being bankrolled by Showtime and the video game developer 343 Industries, which is behind the 'first-person shooter franchise'. Justin Falvey, Steven Spielberg and Darryl Frank are also executively producing the project, while Otto Bathurst will direct multiple episodes. The series is slated to have nine episodes in its first season, with high chances of it being renewed for a second instalment.

