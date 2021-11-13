Last Updated:

Halo Infinite Countdown: Will Multiplayer Launch On 15th November? Check Release Date

According to recent hype on social media platforms amongst gaming enthusiasts, Halo Infinite multiplayer will not launch on planned release date of the game.

Halo Infinite count down: Check release date, will multiplayer release on 15th?

Halo Infinite is one of the most awaited gaming titles that are about to launch this year. While the game is planned to release on December 8, 2021, several accounts on Twitter are claiming that the game might launch before the official date. Specifically, the Halo Infinite multiplayer (free-to-play) might be launched on coming Monday, November 15, 2021. The underlying consensus for these reports is that November 15 will mark the 20th anniversary of Halo: Combat Evolved's. 

Among all the other tweets, the most substantial one comes from a known YouTuber Nate the Hate who says that "I can independently confirm and Share with you today that Halo Infinite multiplayer will be made available on Monday, November 15." It was after this tweet that the topic caught fire on the micro-blogging platform. However, readers must take this information with a pinch of salt as there is no official confirmation from the developers of the game. 

When is halo infinite multiplayer coming out

According to recent hype on social media platforms amongst gaming enthusiasts, Halo Infinite multiplayer will not launch on the planned release date of the game on December 8, 2021. Instead, the multiplayer version will be released in a few days on November 15, 2021, as the date marks 20 years for the Halo franchise. Officially, the Halo Infinite release date is December 5, 2021. Fans and enthusiasts around the world are waiting for the Halo Infinite count down to end soon. Stay tuned for more updates on Halo Infinite and the release date. If the multiplayer is released soon, it will be informed to players. 

Halo Infinite PC requirements

Minimum

  • OS: Xbox One, Windows 10 version 18362.0 or higher
  • Architecture: x64
  • DirectX: DirectX 12 API, Hardware Feature Level 11
  • Memory: 8 GB
  • Video Memory: 4 GB
  • Processor: AMD FX-8370 or Intel i5-4440
  • Graphics: AMD RX 570 or Nvidia GTX 1050 Ti

Recommended

  • OS: Xbox One, Windows 10 version 18362.0 or higher
  • Architecture: x64
  • DirectX: Not specified
  • Memory: 16 GB
  • Video Memory: 6 GB
  • Processor: AMD Ryzen 7 3700X or Intel i7-9700k
  • Graphics: Radeon RX 5700 XT or Nvidia RTX 2070

 

