'Halston': Ewan McGregor Stars As Iconic American Fashion Designer In New Netflix Series

Halston is an upcoming miniseries on Netflix inspired by the life of designer Roy Halston Frowick. Ewan McGregor plays the lead titular role as the show depicts the untold story of the meteoric rise and fall of the first American celebrity fashion designer. Fans are excited to catch the series and now the makers have dropped its first trailer.

Halston trailer featuring Ewan McGregor out

Netflix has shared the first Halston trailer giving a glimpse at the forthcoming limited series. It starts with Ewan McGregor as Halston promising to change the face of American fashion with his vision. The artist is then seen showcasing his talent and reaching new heights in the fashion industry. However, things change as Halston gets out of control. His anger and addiction issues are displayed. In the end, it is hinted that the designer feels everything he built could get disappear in an instant. The series will stream on Netflix from May 14, 2021. Check out the Halston trailer below.

Halston cast includes Rory Culkin as Joel Schumacher, Rebecca Davan as Elsa Peretti, Sullivan Jones as Ed Austin, David Pittu as Joe Eula, Krysta Rodriguez as Liza Minnelli, Gianfranco Rodriguez as Victor Hugo, Bill Pullman as David Mahoney, Kelly Bishop as Eleanor Lambert, Vera Farmiga as Adele, and others. Created by Sharr White, the episodes are directed by Daniel Minahan, who also executive produces. It is based on the book Simply Halston by Steven Gaines.

Halston follows the legendary fashion designer, played by Ewan McGregor, as he utilizes his single, created name into a worldwide fashion empire. The name becomes synonymous with luxury, intimacy, status and fame, literally defining the era he lives in, 1970's and 80s New York. It is until hostile takeover forces the iconic fashion designer to fight for control of his most precious asset, the name Halston itself.

The Netflix limited series is executive produced by Ryan Murphy, Ian Brennan, Minahan, Alexis Martin Woodall, McGregor, Eric Kovtun, Sharr White, and Christine Vachon, and Pamela Koffler of Killer Films. There is currently no information on the number of total episodes. The running time per episode is estimated to be around 45 to 60 minutes.

Promo Image Source: Netflix YouTube