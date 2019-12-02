Happy Birthday Britney Spears: Check Out Some Iconic Outfits Of The 'Gimme More' Popstar

Britney Spears is one of the most celebrated Popstars the world has ever witnessed. The power pact performer turned a year older on 2nd December. Britney Spears has an impeccable sense of style and always has her fashion game on. She's a tabloid favourite as well, who is always in news for her bold and quirky outfits and controversial personal life. From Baby One More Time to Toxic, her songs manage to be a rage till date. Britney Spears' songs have topped Billboard charts several times. Not just her songs, but whatever Britney has worn has become a trend as well. Here, we take a look at the most iconic outfits worn by the queen of pop, which will take you down nostalgia lane.

Britney Spears' Most Iconic Outfits

Uber-chic mini skirt and rolled up white shirt

Britney Spears is looking supremely cute in this outfit of hers. She definitely reminds us of her late '90s style file, which was highly appreciated by fashion enthusiasts.

Black Leather BodySuit

Britney Spears always had a thing for bodycon bodysuits, which she wore at various red carpets events and to some of her concerts. This stunning leather black bodysuit is looking really nice on the Popstar.

Shimmery Drop Shoulder Dress

How can we not mention bling when it comes to Britney Spears?! The singing sensation loves bedazzled and blingy outfits. The Gimme More singer is looking ethereal in this drop shoulder dress.

Embellished Bold Outfit

Britney Spears's obsession with embellished bold outfits is something her fans are completely aware of. The birthday girl looks ravishing in this quirky yet scintillating outfit.

