Britney Spears Birthday Special; Here’re The Top Songs Of The Criminal Singer

Britney Spears was just 18 years old when she released her first song, ...Baby One More Time in 1999. The song also debuted on the Billboard Hot 100 Singles list and went on the number one position in less than two months. Britney Spears was one of the defining pop singers at the start of the 21st century. On the singer’s birthday today, here is a throwback at some of her biggest hits until now.

Britney Spears’ top songs

1. ...Baby One More Time

This song was the debut song of Britney Spears in the global music industry. ...Baby One More Time was a part of her debut album with the same name. The song is one of Britney’s most popular songs of all time. The song helped to put Britney Spears on the map.

2. Womanizer

Womanizer was the lead single of her sixth album, Circus, in 2008. Britney Spears had to re-record a part of the song after it was leaked online. Critics lauded the singer for the number and also called it a comeback single for Britney Spears. Womanizer was also nominated for the 52nd Grammy Awards under the Best Dance Recording category.

3. Hold It Against Me

Hold It Against Me was a part of Britney Spears’ 2011 album Femme Fatale. The song received criticism for being similar to The Bellamy Brothers’ 1979 hit If I Said You Had a Beautiful Body Would You Hold It Against Me. The song was also the singer’s fourth chart-topper. The song also made Britney the second artist to have more than one song debut at number one on the US Billboard Hot 100 chart.

4. 3

3 was a part of Britney Spears’ second-biggest hit album, The Singles Collection in 2009. The song received a positive response from the audience for its contemporary music and electropop feel of the song. The song debuted on the number 14 in the US Billboard Bubbling Under Hot 100. Britney Spears has also performed the song at Jimmy Kimmel Live!

5. Criminal

Criminal was also a part of the 2011 album Femme Fatale. The song consisted of guitar- and synth-driven mid-tempo pop ballad with a flute melody. The video of Criminal featured her then-boyfriend, Jason Trawick. Many critics even called the video to be the best music video to date.

