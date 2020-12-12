Harrison Ford To Reprise His Role In 'Indiana Jones' Final Instalment; Details Inside

Actor Harrison Ford is to return in the Indiana Jones franchise, Disney has confirmed recently. Disney in a tweet mentioned that Ford will be back to portray himself in the upcoming Indiana Jones movie and gave more details about its director and other things. Find out more below.

Also Read: Jack Black Trends On Twitter; Netizens Share MCU Roles They Think He Can Absolutely Nail

Harrison Ford to return for Indiana Jones upcoming movie

Lucasfilm is in pre-production on the next installment of Indiana Jones. At the helm is James @Mang0ld, director of Ford v Ferrari, and Indy himself, Harrison Ford, will be back to continue his iconic character’s journey. Adventure arrives July 2022. — Disney (@Disney) December 10, 2020

Disney in an announcement on December 10, 2020, on their Twitter page, shared that actor Harrison Ford will be returning to the Indiana Jones franchise to play his iconic character yet again. They shared that James Mangold will be directing the project who was also at the helm of Ford V Ferrari. Further, the tweet mentioned that the movie will hit theatres in July 2022.

Their tweet was a part of another major announcement on the occasion of Disney Investor Day 2020. They wrote, “Lucasfilm is in pre-production on the next instalment of Indiana Jones. At the helm is James @Mang0ld, director of Ford v Ferrari, and Indy himself, Harrison Ford, will be back to continue his iconic character’s journey. Adventure arrives July 2022”. Take a look.

Also Read: Awkwafina Teases Her Mysterious MCU Role In 'Shang-Chi And The Legends Of The Ten Rings'

Other announcements on Disney Investor Day

Disney announced a new Star Wars series as they wrote, “Leslye Headland brings a new @StarWars series to @DisneyPlus with The Acolyte. “The Acolyte” is a mystery-thriller that will take viewers into a galaxy of shadowy secrets and emerging dark-side powers in the final days of the High Republic era”.

“Willow, an Original Series from Lucasfilm starring Warwick Davis, with a pilot directed by @JonMChu, is coming in 2022 to @DisneyPlus”, is what they wrote as they announced an upcoming original series and it first looks.

Go on a mission to discover the limits of the human body and find out how to stay healthier and younger for longer. From @NatGeo, Limitless with @ChrisHemsworth is one-part science, one-part action adventure. Coming to @DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/hc89FD0sA9 — Disney (@Disney) December 10, 2020

Disney Plus will be doing a Nat Geo docu-series featuring Chris Hemsworth as they share, “Go on a mission to discover the limits of the human body and find out how to stay healthier and younger for longer. From @NatGeo, Limitless with @ChrisHemsworth is one-part science, one-part action-adventure. Coming to @DisneyPlus.”

Follow this thread and get to know all updates about upcoming projects from Disney.

Also Read: Paul Bettany Says WandaVision Is A "beautiful Puzzle" With Many Firsts For MCU Fans

Also Read: Florence Pugh In Hawkeye Series? Actor Bags Another MCU Project Before Black Widow Release

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.