Harrison Ford's Movies That Earned Big At The Global Box Office; See Complete List

Harrison Ford has become quite synonymous with the name Indiana Jones, but, there are other Harrison Ford movies and characters which have proven to be a success at the box office as well. If you're someone who has grown up and loved the character played by Harrison Ford in Indiana Jones movies, the following list of Harrison ford movies that have earned big at the global box office might be of interest to you. You can see them all while you wait for the Indiana Jones 5 release date.

1) Star Wars: A New Hope (1977)

This feature presentation saw Harrison Ford make his debut as the now-iconic character, Han Solo back in 1977. The film in question, which saw an unprecedented amount of success at the Box Office, is said to be one of the best Star Wars films to date. The film, which has a rating of 8.7 on IMDb, is available for streaming on Disney+ and/or Disney+ Hotstar, depending upon one's geographical location.

2) Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back (1980)

The sequel to the aforementioned film, The Empire Strikes Back sees Harrison Ford reprise his role of Han Solo, the Smuggler turned avenging hero. The film sees Darth Vader trying his best to get his son, Luke (Mark Hamill) to side with him, while an ageing Yoga tries to turn him into the Jedi Knight he would come to be known for. The movie, which has a rating of 8.7 on IMDb, is available for streaming on Disney+ or Disney+ Hotstar, depending upon one's geographical location.

3): Star Wars: The Return Of The Jedi (1983)

The third Star Wars film sees the actor appear as the character one final time. The film, which was one of the highest-grossing films of the trilogy back then, told the story of a son trying to bring his father back to the place he thinks he belongs in. One of the main plots involves that of Ford's character and his team, who can be seen trying to hatch a plan to bring down a weapon of mass destruction that is almost the size of a planet. The movie, which has a rating of 8.3 on IMDb, is available for streaming on Disney+ Hotstar.

4) Bladerunner (1982)

Just a year before the aforementioned film made it to theatres, Harrison Ford made his debut as Rick Decker aka the titular Blade Runner in this science fiction film. The movie essentially told the story of an officer whose job was to take care of the bioengineered humanoids who were staying illegally in his town. The film, which has a rating of 8.1 on IMDb, is available for streaming on YouTube for a fee.

5) Bladerunner 2049 (2017)

This film essentially saw Harrison Ford return as Rick Decker for a cameo appearance for a scene also featuring Ryan Gosling's character, who has taken on the mantle of Bladerunner from him. The movie, much like its 1982 prequel, told the tale of illegally staying humanoids in a town and a police officer's stride to permanently "retire" them. The movie, which has a rating of 8.0 on IMDb, is available for streaming on Netflix.

6) Patriot Games (1992)

Jack Ryan's first big-screen appearance saw Harrison Ford take on the role for the 1992 film which was based on the character penned down by Tom Clancy. As per many, the character is willing to serve justice to those who deserve it even though the odds are against them and will stop at nothing to do so. The film, which has a rating of 6.9 on IMDb, is available for streaming on YouTube for a fee.

7) Clear And Present Danger (1994)

Two years after the aforementioned film, Harrison Ford returned as Jack Ryan in order to do right by those who deserve it and bring the wrongdoers to justice. The movie is known for essentially establishing Ford as the iconic Tom Clancy character and make him a household name. The movie, which has a rating of 6.9 on IMDb, is available for streaming on YouTube for a fee.

