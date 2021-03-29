Harry And Meghan Markle's Interview : Piers Morgan Reacts To 'self-serving Wrecking-ball'

When Harry and Meghan Markle's interview with Oprah was first aired, Piers Morgan had made public his disbelief of Markle's claims. Following this, he was made to exit the show Good Morning Britain after a formal complaint was also reportedly lodged against him on behalf of Markle. Piers Morgan has now opened up about the exit and his comments on the interview, or what he calls 'a disingenuous self-serving wrecking-ball', for the first time since.

Piers Morgan's detailed take on Prince Harry and Meghan's interview with Oprah

The ex Good Morning Britain presenter has now opened up about his exit from the show and what caused it in a detailed article as a columnist on Daily Mail. He begins with his first reaction to Prince Harry and Meghan's interview with Oprah. He also calls out just why he finds Markle's racism claims 'implausible'.

Piers Morgan, in his column, questions Harry and Meghan Markle's interview on the following counts:

The couple having had a marriage ceremony before the one that was hosted in public - Morgan finds it tough to believe that Britain's most senior clergyman was in on the wedding, willingly performing an illegal ceremony in a garden Archie being barred from being a Prince because of racism - Morgan believes that since the great-grandchildren of the Monarch are not bestowed with titles 'Prince' or 'Princess' unless they're in the direct line to the throne, racism could not have been the reason Markle's claim of Duchess of Cambridge making her cry before her wedding - Calling it a 'disgraceful betrayal', Morgan seemingly finds Kate Middleton to not be in the wrong, especially since she has not spoken ill about Markle in public Markle's claim of not being offered help when she felt suicidal - Morgan explicitly states that his reaction of saying 'I'm sorry, I don't believe a word she says' was not about whether Markle felt suicidal, but about her being banned from getting help. He goes on to then questions why Harry could not have helped her, especially because he supports multiple mental health charities and has previously proudly spoken of getting discreet help for his own mental health in the past. Markle's claim that she had not read up online about Prince Harry's family - Piers Morgan, in his column, questions this claim based on what the actor's old friends had reportedly shared about her fascination with the Royals

About his exit from GMB

While it proved to be cause for his exit from the show, Piers Morgan calls the episode 'raw, real television'. While he claims to have never said anything racist about Markle, the exit has made him now believe that 'questioning Meghan's fork-tongued "truth" is now a racist hate crime'. Trolling on unregulated social media, Alex Beresford and others' 'personal attacks' stemming from the belief that Morgan said what he said only because Markle ghosted him 4 years ago, and ITV's CEO not denying Morgan's probable loss of a job when interviewed by other journalists - all prompted him to exit the show. He claims to have also been asked by ITV's Director of Television, Kevin Lygo, to either apologize or leave GMB.

Morgan claims to have not been told about the formal complaint that Markle reportedly made against him and that he heard about it in the news. He also claims he may be seen on other ITV programs instead of Good Morning Britain. In his column, he also brought up Donald Trump's support for his situation and shared that he wasn't sure how to feel about it. About his and Sharon Osbourne's experience with this entire episode, Morgan feels that the 'cancel culture' needs to be cancelled and democracy dies with the denial of a right to free speech.

Is there bad blood between Piers Morgan and Meghan Markle?

Piers Morgan and Meghan Markle used to reportedly be friends before. According to an interview Morgan gave on The Late Late Show in Britain, the duo got acquainted in 2015 when Morgan followed Meghan and her fellow Suits stars on Twitter. Morgan also claims that they then met up at a pub after their Twitter exchange, but that the actor stopped replying to his messages soon after she met Prince Harry. Since then, Morgan has often been spotted taking potshots in the context of quite a few of Meghan and Harry's news pieces over the years.

What has been Meghan and Harry's news since the controversial interview?

While the interview with Oprah has been in the news since it was first aired, the duo has also since hit the headlines for other reasons. Prince Harry has reportedly recently taken up the position of Chief Impact Officer at a US mental health firm. In other news, Meghan Markle also hit the headlines when she celebrated Women's History Month by surprising a non-profit organization with baked goodies.

In honor of #WomensHistoryMonth, WCK worked with Archewell, the non-profit created by The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, to provide meals & share a message of appreciation & support in Chicago. Dessert was a lemon olive oil cake baked by The Duchess—with lemons ðŸ‹ from her garden! pic.twitter.com/vnyXV9sOnh — World Central Kitchen (@WCKitchen) March 26, 2021

*Source: Piers Morgan's Instagram, Meghan Markle's Instagram