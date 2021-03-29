Harry And Meghan Markle's Interview : Piers Morgan Reacts To 'self-serving Wrecking-ball'

Quick links:
When Harry and Meghan Markle's interview with Oprah was first aired, Piers Morgan had made public his disbelief of Markle's claims. Following this, he was made to exit the show Good Morning Britain after a formal complaint was also reportedly lodged against him on behalf of Markle. Piers Morgan has now opened up about the exit and his comments on the interview, or what he calls 'a disingenuous self-serving wrecking-ball', for the first time since.
Thanks to my 150,000 new followers since I quit GMB... you’ve helped me overtake poor old Jugs @GaryLineker ðŸ˜Ž pic.twitter.com/LmHqLCGtPnMarch 28, 2021
The ex Good Morning Britain presenter has now opened up about his exit from the show and what caused it in a detailed article as a columnist on Daily Mail. He begins with his first reaction to Prince Harry and Meghan's interview with Oprah. He also calls out just why he finds Markle's racism claims 'implausible'.
While it proved to be cause for his exit from the show, Piers Morgan calls the episode 'raw, real television'. While he claims to have never said anything racist about Markle, the exit has made him now believe that 'questioning Meghan's fork-tongued "truth" is now a racist hate crime'. Trolling on unregulated social media, Alex Beresford and others' 'personal attacks' stemming from the belief that Morgan said what he said only because Markle ghosted him 4 years ago, and ITV's CEO not denying Morgan's probable loss of a job when interviewed by other journalists - all prompted him to exit the show. He claims to have also been asked by ITV's Director of Television, Kevin Lygo, to either apologize or leave GMB.
Morgan claims to have not been told about the formal complaint that Markle reportedly made against him and that he heard about it in the news. He also claims he may be seen on other ITV programs instead of Good Morning Britain. In his column, he also brought up Donald Trump's support for his situation and shared that he wasn't sure how to feel about it. About his and Sharon Osbourne's experience with this entire episode, Morgan feels that the 'cancel culture' needs to be cancelled and democracy dies with the denial of a right to free speech.
Piers Morgan and Meghan Markle used to reportedly be friends before. According to an interview Morgan gave on The Late Late Show in Britain, the duo got acquainted in 2015 when Morgan followed Meghan and her fellow Suits stars on Twitter. Morgan also claims that they then met up at a pub after their Twitter exchange, but that the actor stopped replying to his messages soon after she met Prince Harry. Since then, Morgan has often been spotted taking potshots in the context of quite a few of Meghan and Harry's news pieces over the years.
While the interview with Oprah has been in the news since it was first aired, the duo has also since hit the headlines for other reasons. Prince Harry has reportedly recently taken up the position of Chief Impact Officer at a US mental health firm. In other news, Meghan Markle also hit the headlines when she celebrated Women's History Month by surprising a non-profit organization with baked goodies.
In honor of #WomensHistoryMonth, WCK worked with Archewell, the non-profit created by The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, to provide meals & share a message of appreciation & support in Chicago. Dessert was a lemon olive oil cake baked by The Duchess—with lemons ðŸ‹ from her garden! pic.twitter.com/vnyXV9sOnh— World Central Kitchen (@WCKitchen) March 26, 2021
