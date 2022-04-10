Harry Lennix Says Will Smith Must Return His Trophy To 'redeem The Integrity' Of Oscars

There have been reactions of all kinds to Will Smith slapping Chris Rock at the Oscars a fortnight ago. Netizens went berserk with memes and funny posts, while some celebrities poked fun at the incident and some condemned the former's act. The Academy too acted accordingly by banning the I am Legend actor from the Oscars and other events for 10 years.

Amid questions among a section of people on whether Smith will be stripped off his award, Harry Lennix joined the list of people who slammed his action. The actor believed that Smith must return his Best Actor award to redeem the integrity of the Oscars and his resignation from the Academy was not enough.

Harry Lennix says Will Smith must return his Oscar to restore integrity of the Academy Awards

Harry Lennix, in a column for Variety, stated that the Academy Of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences' decision to ban Will Smith from attending Oscars and other Academy-related events for 10 years, was a 'toothless penalty' that displayed the 'shallowness of Hollywood morals.' Calling the latter a 'playground bully', Lennix wrote that the period was a 'little more than an extended time out' for Smith.

The Blacklist star stated that the only person who could 'redeem the integrity' of the Oscars was Smith himself and that he should do so by 'express-mailing' his trophy to the Academy. Lennix stated that the 'stain' on Motion Picture Academy could not be 'easily remediated' and Smith returning his award was the 'only hope for a justifiable grace.' Stating that Smith had created an 'existential crisis' for the Academy with 'one deft blow', he called the controversy a 'jolt to societal norms' and that it would continue to 'gnaw away' at their national conscience if it was not 'properly atoned for.'

The actor stated that Smith should also make a statement along the lines that he does not feel, in good conscience, to be the custodian of the award, out of respect for the 94 years of honour bestowed on it.

Lennix also expressed his displeasure over Smith's statement saying, "In this time in my life, in this moment, I am overwhelmed by what God is calling on me to do and be in this world" in his Oscar acceptance speech and termed it as 'galling' among the 'many unsettling things' said in the wake of the slap.

He stated that Smith's attempts to explain his actions and 'abdicate personal accountability' were an addition to the 'travesty of the ethical catastrophe.' Lennix said that making God a part of the 'tawdry episode' was an 'insult to the honour' of the Almighty, and called it apart from a moral failure, as an 'act of free will' and 'purely human.'

In the column, Lennix also termed the Oscars proceedings as 'frequently profane', that attendees applauding Smith after the attack proved that the event was 'stripped of its prestige and he also stated the Academy's decision to not strip Smith of the award was 'shocking.