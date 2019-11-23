Harry Potter Event Disappoints Canadian Potterheads, Furious Fans Demand Refunds

Canadian Potterheads were left fuming after a festival dedicated to the Harry Potter Universe turned out to be utterly disappointing. The people who attended the festival that was held in Montreal said their experience was far from 'magical'. The event was organised by LOL events. Some even called it a 'scam'.

Many guests claim that their attempts to get a refund were unsuccessful. "What bothers me the most is that people spent their money-making fabulous costumes, signs, travel expenses, babysitters, etc... to come and be scammed. We should be compensated for damages, not just ticket prices," said a guest. She also ran a youtube page dedicated to exposing the event group.

A woman compared it to the infamous 'fyre' festival that left its guests stranded on an island in the Bahamas with little water supply. Pictures from the guests suggest the promised food and drinks turned out to be store-bought pasta and non-appealing appetisers. The themed drinks turned out to be Rum and coke and gin and tonic. The guests were also heavily disappointed by the activities of the event that included reaching your chopstick pretending to be 'a visit to cobblestone alley'.

'The CA$50 (£29/US$37) ticket apparently included a 'free themed alcoholic drink', along with 'samples of wizard themed treats, unlimited access to photo opportunities, games, prized trivia, live music, debauchery and mischief' as quoted by the company's website description of the event which has now 'disappeared'.

The organisers gave a similar festival in Toronto

The same company is believed to have organised another Harry Potter themed event in Toronto that turned out to be a similar disaster. A Facebook group has been created to expose LOL events where guests from such events are sharing their experiences.

